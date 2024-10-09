Five takeaways from the testy U.S. Senate debate between Schiff and Garvey

KABC-TV Los Angeles hosted the 2024 California U.S. Senate Candidate Forum with Republican former Dodger Steve Garvey and Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff, left, on Tuesday in Glendale. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The only head-to-head debate in California's high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Rep. Adam B. Schiff and former Dodger Steve Garvey was dominated Tuesday by contentious exchanges on a host of national political issues — from immigration to the economy, expanding conflict in the Middle East, reproductive healthcare and global warming.

The sharpest exchanges, however, related to the two candidates' vastly different stances on former President Trump.

Schiff, a Burbank Democrat with more than 20 years of experience in the House and a commanding lead in the polls, cast Garvey as an inexperienced Trump backer who would push conservative rather than Californian values in Washington.

Californians, Schiff quipped, are "not looking for some MAGA mini-me in a baseball uniform."

Garvey, a Palm Desert Republican with no political experience but high name recognition from his days as a Major League Baseball star, suggested Schiff was too caught up in party politics and his vendetta against Trump to focus on the issues most important to California voters.

"How can you think about one man every day and focus on that when you've got millions of people in California to take care of?" Garvey said. "I think it's unconscionable."

The debate was testy from the start. When Schiff in his first remarks accused Garvey of turning a blind eye to the worst impulses of Trump — who Schiff said wants to "be a dictator on Day One" — Garvey replied, borrowing a famous Ronald Reagan line used in a 1980 presidential debate, "There you go again."

During a separate exchange on immigration, in which Schiff accused Garvey of supporting Trump's plan for mass deportations, Garvey said, "One of the two of us is honest and straightforward."

"I would agree with that," Schiff shot back.

The debate offered a final chance for the two candidates to square off in public before voters decide between them in the November election. Californians will be asked to vote twice in the Senate race: First, to choose Schiff or Garvey to serve out the remainder of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s final term, which ends in early January, and, separately, who should serve a subsequent six-year Senate term.

Tuesday's debate was the first since Garvey and Schiff won the two highest totals of votes in a more crowded primary field, in which Schiff bested Democratic rivals Reps. Katie Porter of Irvine and Barbara Lee of Oakland. Polls show Schiff with a substantial lead over Garvey.

On immigration

Moderators of the fast-paced, hour-long debate — hosted by KABC-TV in partnership with Univision and the League of Women Voters — asked Schiff and Garvey multiple questions about immigration and border security.

Schiff said the country needs to "get control of the border" with more personnel and technology to interdict people and drugs. But it also needs a "comprehensive immigration policy" that treats people humanely and provides relief for farmworkers and undocumented people who arrived in the U.S. as children.

And he blasted Garvey for backing Trump, saying Trump's plan is for mass deportations that will devastate the country and immigrant communities.

"You're voting for mass deportations when you say you're for Donald Trump," Schiff said.

Garvey said his campaign has focused heavily on Latino communities. He also said border security needs to be greatly enhanced. He said Schiff, alongside President Biden, had created an "existential crisis" by backing an "open border."

"What we have to do is secure the border. We have to finish off the wall. We have to reinstate 'remain in Mexico,'" Garvey said. "We have to reinforce our border patrol. We have to get back to building facilities at the border that will detain these illegal immigrants, then a judicial system that will will try them."

A record number of people have been stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Biden-Harris administration, and Republicans across the country — including Garvey — are pushing to make border security a campaign liability for Democrats.

"A lot of Americans are concerned about immigration," said Mindy Romero, the founder of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at USC. "The reason why Republicans are talking about it so much is because it works."

While Garvey's chances of winning the Senate race are low given how deeply blue California voters are overall, Romero said, he is still the highest-ranking Republican on the ballot after Trump — and what Garvey says about immigration could still matter for Republicans.

"In California, we’re not a monolith and we're not all in sync on this issue," Romero said. "What Garvey says and does could help motivate and mobilize Republicans."

On abortion

The moderators sought, without success, to bring clarity to Garvey's position on abortion rights.

He has said that he personally opposes abortion and would not support a federal ban on abortion.

"I am a Catholic," Garvey said Tuesday night. "I believe in life at conception. I believe that God breathes a soul into these fetuses. So I am steadfast in terms of my policies on abortion, and also pledge to support all the people of California."

But Garvey also pledged to "support the voice of Californians." He said he supported the amendment enshrining a right to abortion in the state Constitution that two-thirds of Golden State voters supported in 2022 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

If Garvey is "listening to the voices of Californians like he claims, he would hear their voices loud and clear," Schiff said. "Californians want a national right to reproductive freedom and they don't want the government in the business of making that decision for women."

Schiff has been a longtime vocal advocate for access to abortion services, and said Tuesday that he supports establishing a national right to abortion access.

A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll in early August, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found that more than half of likely California voters surveyed — 52% — said electing someone who "would be a strong voice in defending abortion rights in the Senate" was very important to them.

On the economy

The differences in how Schiff and Garvey see the role of government was fully on display when they were pressed on how to address the rising cost of goods and housing.

"We're much worse off than we were four years ago," Garvey said. He said he supported more free-market policies, and knocked Schiff for what he described as "Schiff-flation."

Housing is a local issue and more federal regulation could lead to the government being "overinvolved," Garvey said.

Asked how he would help renters, he said he'd do so by getting the U.S. economy "roaring again."

Schiff said he would support more direct federal spending on housing, and as well as an expansion of Section 8 vouchers, a government subsidy that enables eligible tenants to find housing with private landlords. He also proposed a "renter's tax credit," akin to the tax deduction that allows homeowners to write off their mortgage interest payments.

Garvey said he would support tariffs on imported goods shipped by "a company that threatens the success of an American company." But, he said, he would prefer to see lower domestic taxes to foster more small businesses and reduce the need to import foreign goods.

Schiff said he doesn't support Trump's "across-the-board tariffs," which he said would lead to higher prices for consumers. He said he would support "targeted tariffs" when China dumps cheap goods into the country "to try to drive American businesses out of business."

The late, looming Feinstein

Throughout the debate, the political specter of the woman whose seat Schiff and Garvey are vying for loomed large.

Right out of the gate, KABC anchor and moderator Marc Brown brought up Feinstein having authored an assault weapons ban in 1994, and asked Garvey whether he would take any action on guns were he elected.

"I believe in the Constitution, I believe in the Second Amendment. I believe it will never be overturned, nor should we attempt to overturn that," Garvey said. "I do have sympathy for all of those who may have been victims of shootings, but I think that the most important thing is a stringent background check that goes much deeper than it is today, in order to to preserve the integrity of the Second Amendment and to be able to provide for people to defend themselves."

Schiff said Californians need leaders like Feinstein who are willing to "stand up to" the National Rifle Assn.

"I would support an assault weapons ban. I would support extended and universal background checks. I would support a ban on extended ammunition clips and my own bill, which would strip away the NRA's immunity from liability," Schiff said. "Mr. Garvey was asked just a couple weeks ago if he would support any gun control measure, and his answer was unequivocal, no, that is not what Californians are looking for. Californians want a leader like Dianne Feinstein, who will stand up to the NRA."

Later in the debate, Feinstein came up again, on the issue of environmental regulations — and whether Schiff would ease water restrictions on farmers.

Schiff said he would not "support eviscerating" regulations, but would do what Sen. Feinstein did, which is "look for those opportunities where we can have a win, both for our farms, our cities and our environment."

Garvey said environmentalists in the state need to work with farmers, and that he is a "consensus builder" who can help make that happen. He called water the "platinum issue in California," and one Schiff doesn't know how to fix.

Schiff would later evoke Feinstein's name on the economy, saying he realizes many in California are struggling financially and that he will work with "community leaders and stakeholders in every part of this Golden State" in "Feinstein's model."

"Mr. Schiff, you're no Dianne Feinstein," Garvey said. "I remember when this state was the heartbeat of America, and now it's just a murmur."

Schiff, in response, said Feinstein was a friend of his, and would never "pretend to be the equal" of hers, because she was a "giant." But he suggested he is far more similar to Feinstein than Garvey.

"While Mr. Garvey was signing baseballs for the last 37 years, I was seeing presidents of both parties and governors of both parties sign my bills into law," Schiff said.

Back to Trump

After the debate, in small gaggles with reporters, both Schiff and Garvey came back to another politician not in the room: Trump.

Schiff said it was clear from the debate that Garvey is "for Trump" and his agenda.

"He's for states being able to ban abortion. He's against any form of gun safety legislation. He's for opening up the oil spigots. These are views right out of Project 2025 and Trump, but they are not in sync in California," Schiff said.

Garvey said he felt he had been unfairly tied to Trump.

"People know that we're two entirely different people," he said.

He said Schiff's attempt to "paint me far-right" wouldn't stand up, because "people know I'm conservatively moderate."

Garvey declined to say whether he would vote for Trump in November, but confirmed that he voted for Trump for a third time in this year's primary.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.