Five teenage boys charged after '50 phones' stolen from Brent Cross Apple Store

Five teenage boys have been charged after phones were stolen from Brent Cross (PA Archive)

Five teenage boys have been charged after around 50 mobile phones were stolen from the Apple Store in Brent Cross.

The Met Police were called at around 2.35pm on Sunday to reports of a group entering the shop in the popular shopping centre before stealing the devices.

Officers quickly attended and made six arrests. The force said the majority of the phones were also recovered in the process.

Mycah Omo-Idahosa, 18, of Lothian Road in Lambeth, will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Two 15-year-old boys from Lambeth, a 14-year-old boy from Croydon and a 16-year-old boy from Cambridge have also been charged with robbery and will appear at the same court on Tuesday.

The boys can not be named for legal reasons.

Another 15-year-old boy who was arrested has been bailed while enquiries continue.