Taylor Swift's new stage squad: who are the five women supporting her?

As the most famous person in the world, Taylor Swift is always in the news, with her fair share of lows among the many highs. But the last few weeks will have been particularly tough for the US singer, for especially tragic reasons.

First, there was a horrific knife attack in Southport, a town in the North West of England, at a dance workshop for young people themed around Swift’s music. It left three children dead and nine more injured, at the hands of a lone teenager. The attack horrified Swift, who posted a handwritten letter online saying it left her at a "complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families". Afterwards, it got worse. The Southport stabbings then indirectly led to a series of racist attacks on Britain’s streets, after misinformation about the culprit spread online. There were grim scenes of thuggish gangs targetting immigrants around the country, which now seem to have calmed.

Even on top of that, away from the UK, last week Swift had to cancel three shows in Vienna, following a security threat. On Wednesday, two people were arrested on suspicion of planning attacks inspired by the Islamic State group, while another was arrested two days later. Despite early fears for their security, the five London shows are still going ahead, with authorities deciding they are safe. In fact, they’ve pushed ticket prices up, as fans who missed out in Vienna look for resales.

Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Those grim moments mean that Swift is returning to London a slightly different artist to the one who appeared triumphantly here at the end of June, with royals in the audience. Then, she was joined on stage by her boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce, who gamely played the part of back up dancer.

To make her five Wembley shows extra special, Swift announced last week that there would be five extra support acts, a different one for each show. All five are women. "I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and I think they'll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium," Swift explained. "Go check out their music if you haven't already." All five will play before Paramore, Swift’s regular and main support act. But who are they?

SOFIA ISELLA

(SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

The first act, on Thursday, is Sofia Isella, the only non-Brit on the list, and perhaps also the least known. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, and then went to live in Australia. A classically trained violinist, she became a singer-songwriter. Isella hasn’t yet released an album – just a series of singles since 2022, and is only 19 years old.

Isella wrote a message of gratitude to Swift online. “Someone I’ve never met has changed my life even more than she already has just through her writing alone,” Isella said. “Your fearlessness in continuing to push yourself and win again and again is the most joyful thing to watch, Taylor. Thank you.”

Holly Humberstone

(Alamy Stock Photo)

Singer Holly Humberstone, 24, is supporting on Friday. Humberstone is a singer-songwriter from Grantham, and won the Brit Awards' Rising Star prize in 2021. The singer, a former violinist for the Lincolnshire Youth Symphony Orchestra, also spoke of her pleasure at the booking.

“The hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep… Pinch me!” Humberstone wrote on social media. “I am eternally grateful, what an honour, I have no words”. She also seems to be a bonafide Swiftie, posting a video of her performing “this is me trying” from Folklore on her social media account.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Suki Waterhouse, who is the support on Saturday, is a former model turned musician. She is bringing out her second album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, in September (for those wondering, a Sparklemuffin is a “very fuzzy, wildly colourful spider”, native to eastern Australia). After years of wanting to make music, some-time actor Waterhouse was inspired to create a record after playing a musician in TV show Daisy Jones & The Six. Away from music, Waterhouse is most famous for her relationship with Batman and Twilight actor Robert Pattinson. They had their first baby earlier this year, and only six weeks later, Waterhouse headlined a stage at Coachella.

Waterhouse and Swift know each other socially, having been photographed on nights out together. She wrote online: “It feels like an honour to simply exist at the same time as Taylor Swift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever. A dream come true that I never want to wake up from.” Taylor has praised Waterhouse’s music in return. “Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine," Swift said. "Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that’s how she moves through the world."

Maisie Peters

(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

On Monday (after a well earned Sunday off for Swift), support comes from pop star Maisie Peters, from West Sussex, who is taking the slot. Peters signed to Ed Sheeran’s record label in 2021, and has released two albums. She owes some of her style to Swift: clearly channeling the star on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage last year (“I wrote a lot of songs about a lot of boys”, she said).

Posting videos online showing her excitement, Peters wrote: “supporting Taylor Swift has been my dream since I was 12 years old and watched the Love Story music video for the first time. it is such an honour to be part of something so special and iconic.”

RAYE

Raye will perform on the final London night (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

The last support, on Tuesday, is singer RAYE, who has had a special year, as well as being the most established of the five. She made history at the Brit Awards in March, winning a record six in a single night, and also became the first woman to win songwriter of the year. At the ceremony, RAYE said: "the artist I was three years ago would not believe I'm in control – I'm my own boss." RAYE has also thanked Swift for the support opportunity online. It’s a big gig: the closer for this European part of the Eras tour.

Back in June, Swift also had three openers for her shows at Wembley: METTE, Griff and Benson Boone. Fans included Paul McCartney, Phoebe Waller Bridge and Andrew Scott. Who will come this time?