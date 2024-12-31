Five years on, WHO repeats call for China to share Covid data

A farewell ceremony in April 2020 for the last group of medical workers who came from outside Wuhan to help the city during its Covid-19 outbreak.

Five years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Nations’ health organisation has called on China to share data to understand how it began.

"We continue to call on China to share data and access so we can understand the origins of Covid-19. This is a moral and scientific imperative," the World Health Organisation (WHO) reiterated, in a statement published Tuesday on the anniversary of the first reports of the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"Without transparency, sharing, and cooperation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics."

Covid-19 has killed millions of people around the world, disrupted economies and crippled health systems.

Origins of the virus

The first cases were detected in Wuhan, but there have been disputes over whether the virus was leaked from a lab or if it people caught it from an infected wild animal being sold at a local market.

The WHO recalled how on 31 December 2019 its country office in China saw a media statement from the health authorities in Wuhan about cases of "viral pneumonia".

"As we mark this milestone, let's take a moment to honour the lives changed and lost, recognise those who are suffering from Covid-19 and Long Covid, express gratitude to the health workers who sacrificed so much to care for us, and commit to learning from Covid-19 to build a healthier tomorrow," the organisation said.

Prepared for next pandemic



