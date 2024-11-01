Fla. 8-Year-Old and Her Mom Vanished in 2016. The Girl's Father Was Just Charged

Gustavo Alfonso Castano Restrepo was charged with kidnapping resulting in death

Family Photo Liliana, right, and Daniela Moreno

A 55-year-old Miami man has been charged in connection with the 2016 disappearance of his 8-year-old daughter and her mother.

Liliana Moreno and her 8-year-old daughter Daniela Moreno were last seen in May 2016 in Miami-Dade County, Fla., federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida said in a release.

More than eight years later, authorities have arrested a suspect, 55-year-old Gustavo Alfonso Castano Restrepo, prosecutors say.

According to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE, Castano Restrepo is charged with kidnapping resulting in death. It is not immediately clear if he has entered a plea. His listed attorney declined to comment.

CBS Miami and Local 10 both report that Castano Restrepo is Daniela’s father.

Though the indictment doesn’t contain many details surrounding the allegations, prosecutors claim that Castano Restrepo abducted Liliana and used a cell phone, the internet and a motor vehicle to commit the alleged crime.

Prosecutors further allege that the kidnapping led to the deaths of both Liliana and Daniela.

A detention hearing is currently scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1.

Castano Restrepo was reportedly the last person to see the mother and daughter, and told police that he dropped them off near the Florida Turnpike, according to reports from CBS, Local 10 and WSVN.

The outlets report that Castano Restrepo stabbed himself days later and lost his right eye after being tased during a confrontation with police.

