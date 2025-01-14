Fla. Mom Accused of Leaving 5-Year-Old Alone in Park as Punishment

The 5-year-old boy was playing in the park alone for 20 minutes before a witness called police, according to several reports

A Florida woman is accused of leaving her 5-year-old son alone in a park as a form of punishment, according to several reports.

WPLG, CBS News Miami, and WSVN report that the Miami Beach woman, Alize Angel Rodriguez, is facing charges of child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of cannabis.

Rodriguez, 20, reportedly left her 5-year-old son at the park because he was misbehaving, according to the outlets, citing police.

WSVN reported that witnesses told police they watched the child play alone in the park for about 20 minutes before calling the authorities, who arrived at the park and later found Rodriguez walking down a nearby street. Police then searched Rodriguez’s purse, which police allege she threw into a bush, per WPLG, and found Xanax pills and loose marijuana.

Rodriguez denied being under the influence of drugs, according to WPLG, although police reportedly alleged that a witness said the mother appeared incoherent.

CBS News Miami reports that Rodriguez was taken into custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Inmate records reviewed by PEOPLE show the mother is no longer in custody.

Rodriguez’s 5-year-old son was transported back to the Miami Beach Police Station, according to the outlet, where his grandmother later arrived to pick him up.

