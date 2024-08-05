Fla. Twins Were Found Unresponsive in Car After Mother Jumped from Highway. Now, Mom Could Face Murder Charge

The deaths of Shirlene Alcime's twins were ruled homicides

Miami Dade County Florida Shirlene Alcime

The deaths of 3-year-old Florida twins who were found in the back of their mother’s car in February have been ruled homicides, meaning the mother could face elevated charges.

Shirlene Alcime, 42, was originally charged with child neglect after Miami-Dade police alleged her two children, Milendhet and Milendhere Napoleon-Cadet, were found unresponsive in the back of her car on Feb. 2.

Before the twins were found, police said Alcime jumped off an overpass in an apparent suicide attempt.

NBC Miami, Local 10 and the Miami Herald reported that police now say the medical examiner’s office has ruled that the twins’ deaths were both homicides.

NBC Miami reported that Miami-Dade police said that the department is working with the state’s attorney’s office to determine whether the mother will be charged with murder or a similar charge.

Alcime previously pleaded not guilty to child neglect, Local 10 reported.

Local 10 previously reported that the twins were found foaming at the mouth. Police said they were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said in February that Alcime jumped over the wall of I-95 in Miami and “fell from a considerable height” onto railroad tracks. Alcime was in critical condition after the incident, but is now being held without bond, according to jail records.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



