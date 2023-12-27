Flag! Kansas and UNLV seeing yellow as penalties pile up at Guaranteed Rate Bowl

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus is tackled by Kansas safety O.J. Burroughs (5) and linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Fans are seeing yellow at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The bowl game at Chase Field has been stop and start all night Tuesday as officials called 22 penalties for 240 yards — through three quarters.

Kansas, one of the nation's least-penalized teams with 55 during the regular season, has gotten the worst of it, flagged 17 times for 195 yards. The Jayhawks have four personal fouls, two unsportsmanlike conducts, two 15-yard facemasks and two pass interference calls.

UNLV has been hit with one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and been flagged five times for 45 yards.

