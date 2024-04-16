Flames Engulf Apartment in High-Rise Building in Downtown Toronto

Flames were seen engulfing an apartment as a fire broke out at a highrise building in downtown Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, April 15.

Video recorded by Emma Strack shows smoke billowing from a balcony of a residential building, located near York Street and Bremner Boulevard.

Local police said the fire broke at around at around 12:23 p.m. It spread to a second balcony, and shattered glass was spotted falling to the ground below.

No injuries were reported and the fire was distinguished before 1pm. Credit: Emma Strack via Storyful