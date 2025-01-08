Flames Engulf Buildings as Palisades Fire Grows in LA

A destructive wildfire burning in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles grew to more than 2,900 acres by Tuesday night, January 7, fanned by strong winds.

Footage by Kelsey Trainor shows flames engulfing multiple structures.

California Gov Gavin Newsom said the state had deployed more than 1,400 firefighting personnel. Evacuation orders were in place for multiple areas, affecting tens of thousands of people. Credit: @FireValleyPhoto via Storyful

