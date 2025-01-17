Flames erupt at Monterey County power plant
A fire has been confirmed at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County on Thursday.
A fire has been confirmed at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County on Thursday.
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
One of the province’s medical officers of health, Dr. Emil Prikryl, says there are a lot of viruses circulating right now. As the CBC’s Leila Beaudoin reports, people are looking for relief from their symptoms, and wondering when coughing won’t be an all-too-common sound.
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
A new report suggests that a diagnosis of obesity should depend on patients' individual health — not their Body Mass Index. Here's why BMI is outdated.
The Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, where she received cancer treatment
"He says I don’t understand his brain; I say he doesn’t understand our budget."
With long waits for ultrasounds and MRIs, some Nova Scotians are paying to get care sooner at private clinics. But Ottawa says those services should be publicly funded and it's punishing Nova Scotia for allowing patients to pay. Taryn Grant has the story.
"It was just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life and how you find ways of getting through it," Katherine Field tells PEOPLE of the Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced Tuesday she is in remission, months after completing chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer that she disclosed to the world nearly a year ago.
New genetic research shows why some people develop deadly Huntington's disease earlier than others. The findings could lead to better treatments.
Rare Disease Day is recognized every 28th (or sometimes 29th) day of February, and there are approximately 30 million reasons why.
A South Carolina woman says the state's abortion bill complicated her treatment following a miscarriage.
Updated vaccines, proper hygiene and staying home when you're sick can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses this fall and winter.
The Prince of Wales was announced as the patron of the College of Paramedics at his first outing of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 15
David Wells died after he was taken off life support because he was misidentified as Michael Beehler
She died surrounded by her family.
ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — The World Health Organization said Wednesday an outbreak of suspected Marburg disease has killed eight people in a remote part of northern Tanzania.
New data released Tuesday sheds more light on a dark situation for young would-be homeowners. It is extremely difficult for them to get into B.C.'s real estate market. As Belle Puri reports, incomes aren't keeping up with housing costs.
Eating greater amounts of red meat -- especially processed bacon, sausage and bologna -- increases the likelihood of cognitive decline and dementia, a new study suggests.
An emerging field of genetics promises to let parents choose the “healthiest” baby.