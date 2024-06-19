Flames Soar as Fire Breaks Out at Chicago Warehouse

Storyful

A large fire broke out at a warehouse in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, June 18.

Video taken by John Tan shows flames engulfing buildings in West Town, meters away from a train line.

The Chicago Fire Department said the blaze broke out at around 5:45 pm at a pallet company warehouse.

The metro trains were suspended for some time due to the heavy fire and heat, fire officials said.

Eighteen employees were at the site at the time of the fire, and were able to escape without injury. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries. Credit: John Tan via Storyful

Video Transcript

Fire the fire.

