Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd's teen daughter goes missing: 'Please help if you can'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, the teen daughter of Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd, has gone missing.

The 16-year-old was last seen Saturday morning near the Space Needle in Seattle, the Seattle Police Department shared in a missing person alert posted to social media on Sunday. An image of the teen was also provided.

In a joint Instagram post Monday, Flaming Lips lead singer Wayne Coyne shared a photo of Drozd's missing person's report and urged their followers to assist in police's search efforts. "URGENT!!! Please help if you can !!!" Coyne wrote. "Steven’s daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing !!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday….I’ll post more info as soon (as) I can."

Steven Drozd responded to the post in a comment, writing, "Thank you Wayne for posting. We don’t know what to do."

USA TODAY has reached out to the Seattle Police Department for additional information.

The Flaming Lips is currently opening for alternative-rock outfit Weezer on the band's North American Voyage to the Blue Planet tour. The tour made a stop in Seattle on Friday, one day before Drozd's daughter went missing.

In a February 2021 Instagram post, Steven Drozd shared a photo of his daughter in celebration of her 13th birthday. Drozd was pictured wearing a Rolling Stones hoodie with a plaid skirt and distressed black tights.

"My precious wild Lottie bird is 13 today!!!" Steven wrote at the time. "Love you, Charlotte Michelle ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charlotte Drozd search: Flaming Lips member's daughter goes missing

