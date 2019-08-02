The Flash: 6 big spoilers for season 6

From Digital Spy

It seems like The Flash deals with a new crisis every day but neither he nor any of his fellow superheroes have ever encountered something quite like Crisis On Infinite Earths.

The upcoming crossover promises to change the Arrowverse in a number of potentially tragic ways and Oliver Queen might not be the only one to reach his end. The comic book version of “Crisis” killed Barry Allen off completely and while we doubt The CW will follow the source material exactly, it’s clear that things will never be the same again once the skies turn red over Central City.

With this impending threat and two villains on the horizon, we sat down with Team Flash to find out more about season 6 for fans who want to race ahead and get the low down on what's happening before everyone else. Here’s what they had to say:

1. The death of Nora hits Team Flash hard

When asked what season six has in store for WestAllen, Grant Gustin tells us that the pair share a lot of scenes together as we watch them come to terms with Nora’s death and “deal with this tragedy.”

In addition, co-star Candice Patton reveals that the season-six premiere picks up ten seconds after the end of season five, so “obviously the death of Nora is very fresh and raw.”

WestAllen are usually united on most things, but the loss of their grown-up child affects them both differently: “We see Barry and Iris dealing with it in their own way, maybe not the healthiest way… and so they really have to figure out how do we deal with this moving forward as a couple.”

2. Iris will fully embrace her biggest passion

In recent years, Iris has taken on a more active role in Team Flash and sometimes, that’s distracted her from a career in journalism, but in season six, expect to see her embrace reporting like never before.

Now that she’s running her own newspaper, The Central City Citizen, Candice Patton will branch out and meet more like-minded women outside of STAR Labs: “There are a few females she hires who she definitely has a bond with. It’s more of a mentor/mentee kind of relationship.”

Although Patton promises, “There’s going to be a lot more girl time,” that doesn’t mean she’ll see Barry less in season six. Gustin imagines that The Flash will still swing by, “visiting her at work more than we did in the past.”

