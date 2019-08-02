The Flash: 6 big spoilers for season 6

It seems like The Flash deals with a new crisis every day but neither he nor any of his fellow superheroes have ever encountered something quite like Crisis On Infinite Earths.
The upcoming crossover promises to change the Arrowverse in a number of potentially tragic ways and Oliver Queen might not be the only one to reach his end. The comic book version of “Crisis” killed Barry Allen off completely and while we doubt The CW will follow the source material exactly, it’s clear that things will never be the same again once the skies turn red over Central City.
With this impending threat and two villains on the horizon, we sat down with Team Flash to find out more about season 6 for fans who want to race ahead and get the low down on what's happening before everyone else. Here’s what they had to say:
1. The death of Nora hits Team Flash hard
When asked what season six has in store for WestAllen, Grant Gustin tells us that the pair share a lot of scenes together as we watch them come to terms with Nora’s death and “deal with this tragedy.”
In addition, co-star Candice Patton reveals that the season-six premiere picks up ten seconds after the end of season five, so “obviously the death of Nora is very fresh and raw.”
WestAllen are usually united on most things, but the loss of their grown-up child affects them both differently: “We see Barry and Iris dealing with it in their own way, maybe not the healthiest way… and so they really have to figure out how do we deal with this moving forward as a couple.”
2. Iris will fully embrace her biggest passion
In recent years, Iris has taken on a more active role in Team Flash and sometimes, that’s distracted her from a career in journalism, but in season six, expect to see her embrace reporting like never before.
Now that she’s running her own newspaper, The Central City Citizen, Candice Patton will branch out and meet more like-minded women outside of STAR Labs: “There are a few females she hires who she definitely has a bond with. It’s more of a mentor/mentee kind of relationship.”
Although Patton promises, “There’s going to be a lot more girl time,” that doesn’t mean she’ll see Barry less in season six. Gustin imagines that The Flash will still swing by, “visiting her at work more than we did in the past.”
3. Cisco made the right decision
When asked if Cisco’s struggling now that he no longer has his powers, actor Carlos Valdes says there’s “no struggle at all.” In fact, “he’s very happy getting the chance to explore his personal life.”
Fortunately, the rest of Team Flash are happy too: “Even though not everybody at STAR Labs necessarily understood his decision, without a doubt, 100%, they support him because that’s what family does.”
Gustin is quick to reassure us that Cisco still plays a vital role in Team Flash, much like he did back in season one. It’s just different now. “He’s still manning the comms and working at the computer, but [his decision] does affect Team Flash greatly because there’s so many things he brought to the team with those powers that we needed.”
4. Cisco’s relationship with Caitlin will change
Cisco and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) have been besties since day one and they’ll still be close in season six, but the nature of their relationship will evolve somewhat thanks to Snow’s Killer Frost persona.
As Carlos explains, season five gave Cisco and Cailin the chance to explore the limits of their relationship “and how that brother and sister relationship thrives in the presence of stress and conflict.”
In contrast, their dynamic will be “a bit different” in season six, and Panabaker hinted at that a bit more with us: “Cisco has some preconceived notions about Killer Frost and Killer Frost has some thoughts about Cisco, but that’s a new relationship we’ll get to explore.”
5. Barry and Iris will deal with Crisis in different ways
Crisis On Infinite Earths has loomed large over The Flash ever since the pilot aired back in 2014. While the upcoming crossover will affect every Arrowverse show to some degree, the season-five finale hinted that Barry and Iris will be at the centre of it all.
"It trips us up obviously, pretty bad,” says Gustin. “Iris and Barry are the only ones that know for a while – we don't know how to tell the team.”
"Iris is pretty resolute, strong-willed about it, Barry is a little shaken up when we come back, because it's right on the heels of losing Nora and neither of them are really dealing with that in the best way."
6. The cast worry season 6 could be the beginning of the end
We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
With Arrow ending after eight seasons, what’s in store for the second longest running superhero show on The CW?
Speaking to Digital Spy, Gustin admitted that the thought of cancellation had crossed his mind: "I mean, we're all contracted right now [for] seven seasons – this is the sixth, so it's definitely in the back of my mind that next year, even, could be potentially the last season. Who knows?"
While that's true, it's also worth noting that The Flash raced ahead of its peers some time ago to become the most popular Arrowverse show. With Arrow soon gone, it’s clear that Barry’s solo venture is now the flagship superhero show of The CW and we doubt they’ll want to end that race anytime soon.
The Flash airs on The CW in the US. Sky One and NOW TV air the show in the UK. For all the news you need from Comic-Con, you can go right here.
Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.
You Might Also Like