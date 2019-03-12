‘The Flash’ To Change Showrunners Ahead Of Season 6

A change is afoot on CW’s The Flash. Todd Helbing, who has served as showrunner for the past two seasons, is stepping down at the end of the current fifth season to focus on development under his overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. Eric Wallace, who has been with the show since Season 4, will take over as sole showrunner beginning in Season 6.

Wallace began his tenure on The Flash as a co-executive producer and most recently served as executive producer alongside Helbing in Season 5.

Related stories

'Katy Keene': Lucy Hale To Star In Title Role In CW's 'Riverdale' Spinoff Pilot

'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin Salutes End Of 'Arrow' With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Friday Ratings: Gayle King's R. Kelly Interview Is The Night's Upset Winner

“From his first day on The Flash, Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude, said producer Greg Berlanti in a statement. “We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future.”

Berlanti added, “Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since season four, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team Flash and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans.”

Wallace’s additional credits include Teen Wolf, Z Nation and Eureka.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.