“The Flash” is changing showrunners next season, with Eric Wallace stepping in for Todd Helbing.Wallace has been with the CW series as a co-executive producer since Season 4. Helbing is stepping back to focus on development for Warner Bros. TV, which produces all of the network’s DC Comics-based series. Helbing has an overall deal with the studio.“From his first day on ‘The Flash,’ Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude. We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future,” executive producer Greg Berlanti said. “Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since season four, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team ‘Flash’ and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans.”Also Read: The CW's 'Arrow' to End With Season 8Helbing has been with the show since Season 2 and took over as sole showrunner for Season 4 after Andrew Kreisberg was fired in November 2017 after he was accused of inappropriate behavior by more than a dozen men and women.The CW’s “Arrowverse” is set to undergo multiple changes next season, with “Arrow” ending its run with a 10-episode eighth season next fall — leaving “The Flash” as the elder statement of the bunch — and the likely addition of “Batwoman,” which is expected to get picked up to series in May.Read original story ‘The Flash’ Changes Showrunners for Season 6: Eric Wallace to Replace Todd Helbing At TheWrap

