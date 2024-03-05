Flash flood warning

There is a considerable flash flood threat this evening. We have had a good 2-3+ inches of rain. More rain is in the forecast this evening, overnight and into tomorrow morning. Some risk for more activity around noon Tuesday. Finally the weather improves Wednesday, but there will be fog in the morning. We start to warm up too. Highs near 80 Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances increase Friday into early Saturday. Weather improves during the day Saturday and Sunday. Say hello to Daylight Saving Time. Turn that clock forward one hour before going to sleep Saturday night.