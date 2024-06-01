Flash flood warning affecting North Texas Saturday afternoon, according to the NWS

Star-Telegram Bot
·4 min read

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday at 1:34 p.m. The warning is for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

"At 1:34 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," states the NWS. "Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas."

Locations impacted by the warning include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Flower Mound, Rowlett, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Wylie and Coppell.

The NWS comments, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads."

This warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Recommendations from the NWS for staying safe during a flood

For either residents or campers of flood-prone, low-lying areas, take immediate action and seek higher ground. Follow evacuation instructions without delay. If time permits, lock your home upon departure and disconnect utilities and appliances. Avoid entering basements or rooms where electrical outlets or cords are submerged in water. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping, or popping sounds, evacuate the area immediately. Refrain from entering water that may have electricity in it and avoid walking through floodwaters. Even 6 inches of moving water can pose a serious risk of knocking you off your feet. If you find yourself trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and contact emergency services, and dial 911.

When heavy rain occurs, there is a risk of flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone regions. It is important to never attempt to drive through water on the road, regardless of how deep it appears. According to the NWS, as little as 12 inches of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles.

Rainy weather driving tips

• Turn on your headlights — Even when it's light outside, using headlights can improve visibility and alert other drivers to your presence.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Avoid puddles — Driving into puddles or low rainwater areas can lead to vehicles hydroplaning or losing control.

• Do not follow large vehicles closely — Large vehicles like trucks or buses can create a spray of water that can reduce your visibility.

• Avoid flooded areas — When encountering a flooded road, do a U-turn and head back. The strong currents from flash floods can pull drivers off roadways. Driving through deep water can also negatively affect a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning happens when a vehicle starts sliding uncontrollably on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. The three main causes of hydroplaning are:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service

