Flash Flood Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of New Hampshire
Parts of New Hampshire are seeing showers and storms roll in, with the potential for flooding in southern and coastal areas in the state.
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
A risk of thunderstorms could put a damper on any plans in the outdoors across sections of Alberta Sunday, so stay alert and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
Parts of Florida are forecast to face tropical storm or hurricane conditions this weekend as Tropical Storm Debby bears down on the state.
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured a what appears to have been a playful moment between two black bears on a remote forest trail. The footage, shared recently by Yukon Wildlife Cams, involves fairly large black bears, one of them cinnamon-colored. The…
Picturing the process of making a tasty hot shawarma is one way for people to think through what some kinds of weather alerts mean. (Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC)When Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa last week, the city decided to slice a tasty explainer off the metaphorical spit.A breakdown on some of its social media feeds used shawarma ingredients to lay out what a watch means for dangerous weather such as thunderstorms and tornadoes.A prepared, ready-to-g
"No notes," one user commented on a viral video of the animal, named Kova, diving in her exhibit
Ongoing water issues in West Kelowna, B.C., have resulted in an advisory for one neighbourhood, but even those who live nearby feel on edge.
A humpback whale that is missing its tail and was spotted in Washington state's inland waters likely lost its iconic flukes after becoming entangled, possibly in some kind of line or fishing gear, experts say. That loss of the flukes, used for propulsion, would appear to be a death sentence for the creature, last reported as seen in late July.
EDMONTON — Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the devastation first-hand will begin on Sunday.
A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.
James Gillese tries to reconcile feelings of shock and resolve as he considers the force of nature now engulfing his home of Jasper in the province of Alberta.
The storm is expected to be a hurricane by Sunday night.
American travelers shared footage documenting the early stages of the wildfire that affected Jasper National Park, offering a detailed view of the initial impact.
VICTORIA — Rising temperatures, increasing wind speeds and dry lightning are forecast for southern British Columbia over the weekend in areas where major wildfires continue to burn in the Columbia, Kootenay and Thompson-Okanagan regions.