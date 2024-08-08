Flash Flooding Closes Roads in South Carolina

Officials closed roads in parts of York County, South Carolina, due to flooding as Tropical Storm Debby made its second landfall on Thursday, August 8.

Footage taken by the York County Sheriff shows “fast-moving water” affecting Mobley Store Rd in Rock Hill on Thursday morning.

“Do not try to drive through fast-moving flooded roads, please,” the sheriff’s office urged.

The storm was moving inland over the state Wednesday morning, posing a “major flood threat” for portions of the Carolinas and West Virginia, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: York County Sheriff via Storyful