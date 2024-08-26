Flash flooding near the Grand Canyon forces evacuations

STORY: :: Flash flooding near the Grand Canyon forces tourists and tribal members to evacuate

:: One person was killed and their body was found 20 miles downstream on the Colorado River

:: August 24, 2024

:: Havasupai Indian Reservation, Arizona

The aerial, ground and rescue vehicle search was concentrated on the confluence of Havasu Creek and the Colorado River, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

The creek also runs through Havasupai tribal lands, where tribal leaders asked Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs for flood assistance, the governor's office said in a statement.

The state provided assets including a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for evacuation assistance and a National Guard deployment, the statement said.

The body of Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was discovered on Sunday (August 25) by a commercial river trip on the Colorado River about 20 miles (30 km) downstream of where she went missing on Thursday, the U.S. National Park Service said in a statement. Nickerson, from the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, was swept into Havasu Creek without a life jacket, the park service said.