Flash flooding not unfamiliar site for those living in south Kansas City
If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.
When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl has strengthened to Category 5 status as it crosses islands in the southeastern Caribbean.
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him
Hybrids are more popular than ever, but not all hybrids are created equal.
A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.
Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans
Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.
“To date, park staff have been unable to locate the calf,” the National Park Service announced on its website Friday.
Conditions along the Barbados coast were rapidly worsening as Hurricane Beryl made its way across the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands early on Monday, July 1.The footage here, captured by Nauman Khan from his hotel in Christ Church, shows strong winds and rain on Worthing Beach.“Too dangerous to be out on the balcony now,” Khan wrote on X. “Truly in the eye of the storm now.”The Category 3 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @Khanadians via Storyful
When lifeguards arrive for work at the Halifax Regional Municipality's 19 supervised beaches, there's a common sight they encounter."There can be quite a lot of bird waste on the beach," said Elizabeth Montgomery, a water resources specialist with the city's environment and climate change team.This waste can enter the water, contaminating it with E. coli bacteria, and contribute to closures.Montgomery said there are multiple reasons why E. coli can get in the water, but the city is trying differ
A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Experts say Hurricane Beryl's explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm shows the literal hot water the Atlantic and Caribbean are in right now and the kind of season they can expect.
In a controversial new study, scientists are claiming that trees in Los Angeles are contributing to the city's air pollution, challenging conventional notions about the positive role they play in their ecosystems. As New Scientist explains, this bold theory was born of a strange conundrum: despite efforts to decrease traffic exhaust and increase environmental protections, […]
Under the light of a moon partially obscured by cloud, the eyes of a dozen deer glow uncannily in the dark on South Korea's island of Anma. "I'm sorry to say this, but we need to get rid of them, which is our intention, even if that means we have to kill them," said Jang Jin-young, 43, one of the leaders of the village, which numbers about 150.
(Bloomberg) -- China can accelerate development of sustainable aviation fuels in the same way that it's spurred the electric vehicle and solar power sectors, according to Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.
Extreme weather across Europe has left four people dead in storms in Switzerland and northern Italy, while wildfires force people from their homes in Greece and Turkey.
The daughter of the owner of the site, which is near the Staffordshire border, thanks fire crews.