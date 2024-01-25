Flash Flooding Soaks Mandeville, Louisiana

Several inches of rain caused flooding in Mandeville, Louisiana, in the New Orleans area, on Wednesday, January 24, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing flash flood warnings.

Footage posted to X by Jeff Januszek shows conditions in Mandeville, on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, amid rain and fog on Wednesday.

“They weren’t kidding about flash flooding in Mandeville, y’all,” Januszek said. “Ditches are flooded.”

The NWS asked drivers to avoid traveling across the north shore if possible due to flash floods and not to attempt driving through flooded roads.

A flood watch issued by the NWS would remain in effect until Thursday evening. Credit: Jeff Januszek via Storyful