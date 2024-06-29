Flash flooding traps people in vehicles, forces evacuations near Ruidoso
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
Bringing together branches of science that usually don’t talk in a new study, researchers predict for how long volcanoes in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
The start to the Canada Day long weekend won't be to the liking of Ontarians wanting to head outdoors, with a bout of steady rainfall and the risk of thunderstorms pushing through on Saturday.
An unusual infestation of cutworms is wreaking havoc in fields in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.Témiscamingue, in northwestern Quebec, has been especially affected by the damage caused by cutworms — caterpillars that can destroy canola, potato and grain crops in a matter of days.Cutworms are found every year in small quantities in market gardens. But producers are saying the insects have destroyed large areas of plants sown at the beginning of June, something they don't normally see."I don't think that
A Gwich'in family in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has a new heirloom after the son of a former RCMP officer returned a pair of 70-year-old snowshoes.The snowshoes were made by John Tetlichi in the 1950s, and he gifted them to an RCMP officer who had been transferred to work in Aklavik, N.W.T.That officer was Robert Feagan's father, Hugh Feagan. Robert spoke to CBC about the snowshoes, and his father's time in the North."He thought he was being smart," Robert said of his father. "Before he went to a A
The world’s largest capital cities are seeing more extremely hot days than ever, according to a new study, which says the dangerous trend is being driven by scorching temperatures across Asia as the climate crisis worsens.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A female capybara has arrived at a Florida zoo as part of a breeding program to bolster the population of the large South American rodents.
Operation Helios hopes to ensure authorities have the right tools and knowledge to handle emergencies and support Londoners through extreme weather events.
A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
For four years, Toyota has been constructing a futuristic urban experiment in the shadow of Mount Fuji. Now we’ll see if it actually works.
Some people in Yukon's unincorporated communities say they feel the territorial government is not hearing them, as it works to overhaul solid waste services in the territory.Part of the territory's modernization plan for waste management entails closing rural transfer stations in Keno City, Braeburn, Johnson's Crossing and Silver City, to direct more money and resources to hiring employees and improving services at dump sites in larger jurisdictions.The government recently released a report summ
The Supreme Court curtailed the federal government's power to regulate the environment.
Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Air tankers and helicopters helped douse flames from the sky as nearly 200 firefighters on the ground battled a wildfire northeast of Phoenix on Friday that threatened scores of homes and forced dozens of residents to evacuate.
The National Weather Service said conditions could lead to “easier fire starts and potential for rapid spread of fire.”