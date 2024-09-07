Flash floods in Wales as deluge of rain expected across UK

Wales has been hit by flash flooding with a deluge of rain expected across the UK on Saturday.

Several parts of southern Wales have been affected, including Cardiff, Port Talbot and Swansea, while hundreds of people have been left without power.

Firefighters told the BBC they are very busy with multiple 999 calls. South Wales Police have shut Talbot Road in Port Talbot in both directions after thunderstorms battered the region on Friday night.

Police have urged people to travel in the area “only when necessary”.

The Sir Anthony Hopkins theatre in Port Talbot, pictured, above, had to be evacuated due to flooding.

In the Whitchurch area of Cardiff, drains were overwhelmed following a heavy downpour, causing Merthyr Road to flood.

Just seen this video taken from @thebrookbistro in Whitchurch, Cardiff this evening. ⚠️🌧️⚡ pic.twitter.com/PVSp9PukNX — Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) September 6, 2024

The deluge of rain will continue across the UK, forecasters have said as four flood alerts were issued.

“Properties may flood and there may be travel disruption” in parts of the country, it said.

Low-lying roads and footpaths by the Thames are expected to flood from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir, west London.

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned people to prepare for floods from London to the west of England.

It put the high water levels down to “spring tides”.

People near the Lower Avon river, south-west England, were told to “consider activating any property flood protection products.”

More rain is set to fall which could raise the Lower Avon’s levels and the Ringwood, Christchurch and Moyles Court areas are most at risk.

Today has been crazy in #PortTalbot and #Swansea regarding the weather! I heard the first rumblings of thunder this morning and it's been on and off ever since. Torrential rain, flooding…I've never seen it this bad here 😳 pic.twitter.com/jB1FLpK6d0 — Cezzareena (@CeriDacey) September 7, 2024

Flooding on low-lying land and roads is possible into Saturday near the rivers Clyst and Culm, in Devon.

A flood alert also remains in place in Scrase Bridge and West Common Streams near Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

EA said both rivers had returned to near normal following “intense” rainfall on Thursday but further showers are expected and “any river rise and flooding will likely occur quickly following intense downpours”.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: “With a yellow weather warning across southern England and South Wales, these areas are the main focus of attention for today’s forecast.”

Forecasters said there is a slight chance of power cuts, flooding in homes and businesses, communities being cut off, travel disruption and damage from lightning strikes in the northern part of the warning area.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”, they added.

Mr Madge said: “Within the warning area we will see some heavy outbreaks of rain, possibly accompanied by lightning especially in the west of the warning area.

“From central England and Wales northwards conditions will be largely fine and dry with temperatures reaching mid 20C in some locations.

“Cloudy conditions along North Sea coasts will spread across more of the UK toward the end of today.

“The outlook for tomorrow and into the weekend remains unsettled with further potentially very heavy rain to come.”