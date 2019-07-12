The Flash season 6: Everything you need to know

Note: contains spoilers for all five seasons of The Flash.
With season five already wrapped and run on The CW in the US and Sky One in the UK, we're already thinking about where the extremely popular superhero show will go from here.
Here's everything we know about season six so far.
The Flash season 6 release date: When will it be on?
Seems churlish to ask The Flash, of all shows, to hurry up.
Every single season so far has landed in the first half of October and season six is no exception - it's back on Oct 8.
And beyond? There's plenty of mileage when it comes to comics-based shows – Smallville ran for ten seasons and Arrow has been renewed for a eighth (and final) season – so The Flash going beyond season six is not out of the question.
But The Flash is set for a big change for its sixth season with the series set to switch showrunners.
Co-executive producer Eric Wallace will be promoted to the role by The CW, replacing Todd Helbing as the latter moves to focus on development for Warner Bros TV.
"From his first day on The Flash, Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude," said executive producer Greg Berlanti.
"We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future."
Wallace will start full time as showrunner on season six of The Flash, having joined the series back in season four.
Berlanti added: "Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since season four, and we couldn't be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team Flash and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans."
But, while The Flash has been confirmed for a sixth season, sister show Arrow will end with its eighth.
Grant Gustin paid tribute to the show and its star on Instagram, saying: "It kinda just hit me this morning that Arrow will be leaving us next year," he wrote.
"Ever since I started doing this, it's always been 'Flash & Arrow' (or really this should [have] said 'Arrow & Flash' on its cover....right, Stephen?) We don't get to see a lot of each other, because we both work very similar schedules, on different shows, for 9 1/2 months out of the year.
"But when we're brought together for those gruelling crossover episodes, it always results in something pretty special. And not JUST a special kind of hell. It's just absolutely bananas to stand around with that many people in super suits, and get paid to play make believe on tv.
"It's something that wouldn't happen year after year if it weren't for the groundwork that Arrow, Stephen and the whole cast and crew laid for us. Not just that, but Stephen has always brought a different kind of passion to his show and the whole Arrowverse."
"Thank you to everyone who was a part of making Arrow for letting me come on this journey with you all," he said.
"Congratulations on a badass show that will live on forever. I'll never forget binge watching season one and being scared shitless my first day on set, seeing you all in person. Stephen [Amell], you're a legend. Maybe this means we can hang out more?"
We're not crying, you're crying.
The Flash season 6 cast: Who will return?
Welcome back Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, and Jesse L Martin as Joe West.
And of course, we should expect new friends and, naturally, new foes.
The Flash season 6 plot: What will happen?
According to Helbing, the theme for season five was "legacy": "It's [about] what's really important to people, [in terms of] what they leave behind.
''Is it more important for Barry to be a good father [to Nora], or The Flash?"
Will we finally see Nora grow closer to her mother, Iris, and bury whatever bad blood currently lies between them?
We seriously doubt that such a complex familial issue can be wrapped up in a single season, so we would expect a hangover in the next.
But aside from that, we can only speculate based on what we know from the truly jaw-dropping season-five finale. Expect repercussions, and then some.
The Flash season 6 trailer: When can we see it?
On Sat 20 July, when they drop it at San Diego comic-con. No messing about.
