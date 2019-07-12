The Flash season 6: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

With season five already wrapped and run on The CW in the US and Sky One in the UK, we're already thinking about where the extremely popular superhero show will go from here.



Here's everything we know about season six so far.



The Flash season 6 release date: When will it be on?

Seems churlish to ask The Flash, of all shows, to hurry up.

Every single season so far has landed in the first half of October and season six is no exception - it's back on Oct 8.



And beyond? There's plenty of mileage when it comes to comics-based shows – Smallville ran for ten seasons and Arrow has been renewed for a eighth (and final) season – so The Flash going beyond season six is not out of the question.

But The Flash is set for a big change for its sixth season with the series set to switch showrunners.

Co-executive producer Eric Wallace will be promoted to the role by The CW, replacing Todd Helbing as the latter moves to focus on development for Warner Bros TV.

"From his first day on The Flash, Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude," said executive producer Greg Berlanti.

"We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future."

Wallace will start full time as showrunner on season six of The Flash, having joined the series back in season four.

Berlanti added: "Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since season four, and we couldn't be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team Flash and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans."



But, while The Flash has been confirmed for a sixth season, sister show Arrow will end with its eighth.



Grant Gustin paid tribute to the show and its star on Instagram, saying: "It kinda just hit me this morning that Arrow will be leaving us next year," he wrote.



"Ever since I started doing this, it's always been 'Flash & Arrow' (or really this should [have] said 'Arrow & Flash' on its cover....right, Stephen?) We don't get to see a lot of each other, because we both work very similar schedules, on different shows, for 9 1/2 months out of the year.

