‘Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Praises ‘Arrow’ as ‘Badass Show’ That Set Stage for ‘Arrowverse’

Grant Gustin paid tribute to his predecessor CW superhero on Saturday, thanking “Arrow” for kick-starting the network’s “Arrowverse.”Earlier this week, The CW announced that the upcoming eighth season of “Arrow” would be the show’s last. “It kinda just hit me this morning that Arrow will be leaving us next year,” Gustin wrote.Gustin, who plays the title character in “The Flash,” first made his debut as Barry Allen during the second season of “Arrow.” During the first season of “The Flash,” The CW aired a special two-night crossover event between the two shows in what would eventually become a yearly event. Those “Arrowverse” crossovers would later incorporate “Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” — this year’s crossover event, titled “Elseworlds,” introduced the character of Batwoman, who is currently being developed to lead her own standalone series.Also Read: The CW's 'Arrow' to End With Season 8Gustin knows that the entire “Arrowverse” wouldn’t be possible without Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow.“We don’t get to see a lot of each other, because we both work very similar schedules, on different shows, for 9 1/2 months out of the year. But when we’re brought together for those grueling crossover episodes, it always results in something pretty special. And not JUST a special kind of hell,” Gustin continued. “It’s just absolutely bananas to stand around with that many people in super suits, and get paid to play make believe on TV. It’s something that wouldn’t happen year after year if it weren’t for the groundwork that ‘Arrow,’ Stephen and the whole cast and crew laid for us.”The series will wrap with a truncated 10-episode season this fall, leading many fans to wonder if Amell’s character will die during the next big “Arrowverse” crossover event — Crisis on Infinite Earths — which will end at the end of 2019.Read Gustin’s full message below:It kinda just hit me this morning that Arrow will be leaving us next year. Ever since I started doing this, it’s always been “Flash & Arrow” (or really this should of said “Arrow & Flash” on it’s cover….right, Stephen?)We don’t get to see a lot of each other, because we both work very similar schedules, on different shows, for 9 1/2 months out of the year. But when we’re brought together for those grueling crossover episodes, it always results in something pretty special. And not JUST a special kind of hell. It’s just absolutely bananas to stand around with that many people in super suits, and get paid to play make believe on tv. It’s something that wouldn’t happen year after year if it weren’t for the groundwork that Arrow, Stephen and the whole cast and crew laid for us. Not just that, but Stephen has always brought a different kind of passion to his show and the whole Arrowverse. It’s always been clear to me how much it means to Stephen to have the privilege of getting to go on this journey as Oliver Queen. And how much care he’s always put towards it. I will never forget ohh soo many memories we shared together during our hundreds, if not thousands of hours of crossover filming. Thank you to everyone who was a part of making Arrow for letting me come on this journey with you all. Congratulations on a badass show that will live on forever. I’ll never forget binge watching season one and being scared shitless my first day on set, seeing you all in person. Stephen, you’re a legend. Maybe this means we can hang out more?View this post on Instagram It kinda just hit me this morning that Arrow will be leaving us next year. Ever since I started doing this, it’s always been “Flash & Arrow” (or really this should of said “Arrow & Flash” on it’s cover….right, Stephen?)We don’t get to see a lot of each other, because we both work very similar schedules, on different shows, for 9 1/2 months out of the year. But when we’re brought together for those grueling crossover episodes, it always results in something pretty special. And not JUST a special kind of hell. It’s just absolutely bananas to stand around with that many people in super suits, and get paid to play make believe on tv. It’s something that wouldn’t happen year after year if it weren’t for the groundwork that Arrow, Stephen and the whole cast and crew laid for us. Not just that, but Stephen has always brought a different kind of passion to his show and the whole Arrowverse. It’s always been clear to me how much it means to Stephen to have the privilege of getting to go on this journey as Oliver Queen. And how much care he’s always put towards it. I will never forget ohh soo many memories we shared together during our hundreds, if not thousands of hours of crossover filming. Thank you to everyone who was a part of making Arrow for letting me come on this journey with you all. Congratulations on a badass show that will live on forever. I’ll never forget binge watching season one and being scared shitless my first day on set, seeing you all in person. Stephen, you’re a legend. Maybe this means we can hang out more?A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Mar 9, 2019 at 8:57am PSTRead original story ‘Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Praises ‘Arrow’ as ‘Badass Show’ That Set Stage for ‘Arrowverse’ At TheWrap