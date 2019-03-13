The Flash will undergo major change as it heads into season 6

From Digital Spy

The Flash is set for a big change next season as the series switches showrunners.

The CW show is set to promote co-executive producer Eric Wallace in the role, replacing Todd Helbing as the latter moves to focus on development for Warner Bros TV.

"From his first day on The Flash, Todd Helbing has been a leader on the show, beloved by the cast and crew for his exceptional talent, vision and wonderful attitude," said executive producer Greg Berlanti.

"We are all sad to see him go, but we will all be better for the many shows he will no doubt create and run in the future."

Wallace will start full time as showrunner on season six of The Flash, having joined the series back in season four.

Berlanti added: "Eric Wallace has proven his own exceptional talent and voice since season four, and we couldn't be more thrilled to watch how he shapes the future of Team Flash and the many thrilling adventures that lay ahead for our characters and dedicated fans."

Meanwhile, The Flash star Grant Gustin has paid tribute to sister show Arrow after the latter was recently confirmed to end.

"Thank you to everyone who was a part of making Arrow for letting me come on this journey with you all," he said.

"Congratulations on a badass show that will live on forever. I'll never forget binge watching season one and being scared shitless my first day on set, seeing you all in person. Stephen [Amell], you're a legend. Maybe this means we can hang out more?"

The Flash airs on The CW.



