'Flat out lie': NC Gov. responds to Trump's claims regarding Helene response
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responds to Trump's claims of blocking people and money from coming into North Carolina for hurricane relief.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one.
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
"There's a lot of unfairness in this world," the Republican nominee said of a matter regarding Obama.
Donald Trump on Thursday addressed business leaders in Detroit, where he insulted their city and big companies.“You want to know the truth?” Trump told members of the Detroit Economic Club as he painted a picture of what his opponent would do to America. “It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”Audience members clapped when Trump said he wouldn’t allow Kamala Harris to make the rest of the country
Many people say that Trump is a horrible person and a serial liar, but that he was a good president. Here are the facts. | Opinion
Former President Obama on Thursday night did what many Democrats had been craving. He said the quiet part out loud. For days, Democrats have been worried about a lack of enthusiasm among segments of their base. So when Obama made an unannounced campaign stop at a field office in Pittsburgh, he used the opportunity — with television…
The "Tonight Show" host had some choice one-liners for the Republican nominee.
General Mark Milley expressed his concerns about Trump to author Bob Woodward in March 2023
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
Charles C.W. Cooke shredded one particular page of the former president's 2024 election playbook.
“I’d like to report a murder,” one X user writes as clips of the political routine begin going viral The post Obama Roasts Trump for Everything From Selling Bibles to Needing a Diaper at Pittsburgh Rally | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
But Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not explain why he felt so optimistic.
It's not the only blistering critique of the former first lady's book.
Donald Trump's campaign has requested the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect the former president as he campaigns during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Friday. The request follows two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate. It also comes after Trump's campaign last month said he had been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him.
The late night host said that Trump is now a “founding farter” of the United States.
Whoopi Goldberg had some harsh words for Donald Trump on Thursday after he spent the past 24 hours ranting and raving about The View’s recent sit-down with Kamala Harris.“I have always been filthy,” Goldberg fired back at Trump, who complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired me four times!” she quipped. “And you didn’t know
Former president also makes false claim that ‘radical left governor has announced a plan to resettle 75,000 migrants’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a fresh pot shot at Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday on the morning after Hurricane Milton ripped through the state. The Republican governor defended his decision not to take calls from Harris, saying the vice president should not “inject herself” into the storm response and recovery effort. “She’s trying to inject herself into this because of her ...
The Republican vice presidential nominee had belittled an administration effort to convert an auto plant to electric vehicle production.
The moderator for Kamala Harris’s Univision town hall personally debunked yet another teleprompter conspiracy theory cooked up by right-wing influencers.Conservative commentators claimed to have uncovered a “gotcha” moment when a Univision camera panning the room during Thursday’s event showed Harris speaking in front of a teleprompter with writing that then went black.“Watch them panic when they realized they were showing the prompter live on-air,” right-wing pundit Benny Johnson wrote on X—eve