Flavor Flav was 'embarrassed' by alleged security incident with Backstreet Boys

The holidays are a time to feel merry and bright, but that seemingly wasn't the case for Flavor Flav.

The rapper and TV personality, who was in attendance at the taping of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" TV special on Wednesday night, took to social media on Thursday to address his recent allegation about a security incident that reportedly occurred at the New York City event.

In a since-deleted post on X, Flavor Flav claimed he was escorted from the Backstreet Boys' dressing room by security after he went backstage to visit the boy band, who performed various numbers at the tree lighting ceremony.

"I feel weird," Flavor Flav wrote in the Wednesday post, according to a screenshot shared on social media. The Public Enemy emcee reportedly added that while he was backstage in the Backstreet Boys' dressing room, "security came up to me and says @nbc does not want me in this area and I need to leave."

This summer, Flav teamed up with NBC for the network's wall-to-wall coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics and served as the official hype man for the U.S. women's water polo team.

The rapper's deleted post reportedly read: "What did I ever do to NBC or anyone" and "All I ever do is try to spread joy and love ... and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics."

Flavor Flav, pictured, is speaking out after he was involved in an alleged security incident with the Backstreet Boys at the Rockefeller Center tree lighting.

Although he later removed his allegation from social media, Flavor Flav wrote in a follow-up X post Wednesday night that "my spirit is broken."

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for NBC and the Backstreet Boys for comment.

Hosted by pop singer and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson, "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" boasted a bevy of star-studded performances to welcome the holiday season. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, R&B sensation Coco Jones, Mexican pop star Thalía and country-pop duo Dan + Shay were among the acts that brought festive fun to Midtown Manhattan.

Flavor Flav addresses alleged Backstreet Boys incident in new statement

On Thursday, Flavor Flav rehashed the alleged security incident in a lengthy X post, clearing the air on his initial reaction.

"I posted and quickly deleted something last night," he began. "I was embarrassed by some language and actions by security guards throwing their weight around. The situation was poorly handled and I didn't realize how many people would care. I thank all y'all for the love ... and this the season to spread love and joy."

Flav, who included a video of himself watching the Backstreet Boys, also lamented the impact his social media post had on the tree lighting ceremony and its performances.

"My post created headlines that takes away from the incredible performances and everyone's hard work," Flavor Flav wrote. He added that "Jennifer Hudson CRUSHED it," noting "that's my girl," and shouted out Kelly Clarkson as "one of the GREATEST all time."

He concluded: "I stayed and watched the Backstreet Boys from side stage just as it started to snow ... and I gotta say that Howie D is one of the NICEST guys in the music industry ... real good people ya know ... and if ya don't catch us on the front street ... catch us on the Backstreet,!! 🌲🌟✨"

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY

