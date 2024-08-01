Flavor Flav Pays Rent for Discus Thrower Competing in Olympic Games: 'Man of My Word'

Alexis Ohanian also sent rent money to Olympian Veronica Fraley before she competes in discus throw on Friday, Aug. 2

Neilson Barnard/Getty; Christian Petersen/Getty Flavor Flav, Veronica Fraley

Flavor Flav has once again stepped up for the U.S. amid the Summer Olympics. This time, however, he's looking out for one athlete in particular.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, the 65-year-old Public Enemy rapper vowed to assist track and field athlete Veronica Fraley — who is competing for the U.S. in discus throw on Friday — by paying the remainder of her rent, after she shared to X (formerly Twitter) that she was unable to do so.

"I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent 😒," Fraley, a student at Vanderbilt University, wrote. "My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything 😂) enough to buy new cars and houses 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾."

Flav, already a dedicated supporter and sponsor for the U.S. women's water polo team, quickly spotted the post and sprung into action. "I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO," Flav wrote, before confirming that he sent the payment within an hour, via a screenshot.

"Man of word,,, and Imma try and come by and support you in person tomorrow ,,, LMK what time," he added.

Clive Rose/Getty Flavor Flav attends the Olympic Games in Paris on July 31, 2024

Reddit co-founder and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian also pitched in, sharing a receipt of a $7,760 transaction he sent to Fraley in response to the post. Flav then referred to him as an "absolute hero." And as news of his efforts spread across social media, Flav again wrote in a later post that he was a "man of my word."

"This is what I been saying and promoting with water polo,,, I can’t fix everything on my own,,, but right now I am," he wrote.

Christian Petersen/Getty Veronica Fraley competes at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024

In a follow-up post about her rent concerns, Fraley clarified that her "irritation" wasn't with her school, but rather overarching "rules" dictating financial help. "Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance," she wrote. "that’s all I’m sayin. Wish me luck tm!"

She also shared a screenshot of a text to her Instagram Story, showing that she was provided $1,294 of her $1,700 rent this month. Flav also later updated to say Fraley's rent had since been covered for the entire year.

This wasn't the first time Flav came through for Team USA, as the "Fight the Power" MC previously made good on his promise to help the women's water polo team afford their Olympic training. And as he continues to cheer on the team in Paris, he's even rubbed shoulders with the likes of First Lady Jill Biden.

Flav previously spoke to PEOPLE about his decision to sponsor the team, after he learned from captain Maggie Steffens that many of the athletes work multiple jobs in order to get to the Olympics.

"There's a lot of women, I'm saying that all they want is just a chance," Flav said. "And all they want to do is feel like they got a chance. So I just wanted to help out, and help give women that chance that they are looking for."



