Flavour without the faff: Two healthy fish dishes to spice up dinner

Fiery, tangy, and packed with flavour – this sea bream dish is proof that healthy eating can bring the heat (Green Chef)

Eating healthier doesn’t have to mean settling for sad salads or giving up the meals you love. With recipes like spicy sea bream with gochujang noodles or Mexican-inspired basa tacos, from Green Chef’s new recipe hub, cooking vibrant, nutritious meals is easier than ever – and, crucially, actually fun.

Take the sea bream: flaky fish meets smoky noodles and tangy kimchi for a dish that’s as fiery as it is satisfying. Or those tacos – spiced basa and pickled carrots wrapped in warm tortillas bring the perfect balance of zing and crunch to your plate.

The recipes are designed to be simple, with easily accessible ingredients, making it easier for you to prepare wholesome meals without the stress. Each recipe aims to provide not only great taste but also nutritional benefits, helping you stay on track with your nutritional goals.

“Whether you’re looking for plant-based meals, low-carb options, or balanced dishes that include all the essential nutrients, this collection has something for everyone,” says Lily Keeling, recipe development manager at Green Chef.

So if you’re looking to spice up a midweek dinner or try something new, these ideas bring big flavours with minimal fuss. Healthy eating? Sorted.

Spicy sea bream with gochujang noodles and kimchi

Whether you’re following a pescatarian diet or wanting to incorporate more fresh fish into your meals, this pescatarian recipe is both a protein-rich and delicious choice! Kimchi is a widely popular condiment in Korean cuisine, traditionally made from salted and fermented vegetables. With a tart and tangy flavour, kimchi contains live cultures and unpasteurised vegan ingredients.

Serves: 2

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 broccoli

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

2 sea bream fillets

125g egg noodle nests

15g ginger, garlic and lemongrass puree (if using fresh ingredients, this equals approximately 5g (1 tsp) of each, finely chopped or grated)

50g gochujang paste

50g vegan kimchi (adjust to taste)

5g roasted white sesame seeds

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 220C/200C fan/gas mark 7. Boil a full kettle. Trim the broccoli stem, then cut into small florets, quartering any larger ones. Halve the stem lengthways, then slice widthways. Halve, peel and thinly slice the onion. Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press).

2. Lay the fish on a lined baking tray, skin-side up. Drizzle with oilve oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake on the middle shelf until the fish is cooked, 8-10 mins. IMPORTANT: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw fish. It’s cooked when opaque in the centre.

3. Meanwhile, pour the boiled water into a medium saucepan with 1/2 tsp salt and bring to the boil. Add the noodles and broccoli, cook until tender, 4 mins. Once cooked, reserve some of the water (see pantry), then drain in a sieve and then return to the pan. Drizzle with some oil and toss to coat to stop them sticking together.

4. Meanwhile, heat a drizzle of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high heat. When hot, add the onion to the pan and stir-fry until softened, 4-5 mins. Add the garlic for the final minute.

5. Add the noodles, broccoli, reserved noodle water, lemongrass, garlic and ginger paste, gochujang, ketchup and honey (see pantry for both) to the onions, stir to warm through, 1-2 mins. Add a splash of water if it looks dry.

6. Share the gochujang noodles between your bowls. Top with the sea bream and sprinkle over the sesame seeds. Serve the kimchi alongside to finish.

Mexican-inspired spiced basa tacos with carrot and fried cabbage

Taco night, but make it fresh – flaky basa, spiced veg and a zing of lime in every bite (Green Chef)

Whether you’re following a pescatarian diet or wanting to incorporate more fresh fish into your meals, this pescatarian recipe is both a protein-rich and delicious choice!

Serves: 2

Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lime

2 carrots

2 basa fillets

2 tbsp (30g) Mexican style spice mix

150g shredded savoy cabbage

120g coleslaw

6 plain taco tortillas

150g Greek-style natural yoghurt

15g sriracha sauce

Method:

1. If you don’t have a microwave, heat your oven to 220C/200C fan/gas mark 7 for the tortillas. Juice half the lime and cut the other half into wedges. Coarsley grate the carrots into a bowl. Toss the carrot through the lime juice and salt (see pantry). Stir and set aside to pickle.

2. Heat a medium frying pan on medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil. Pat the basa dry with kitchen paper, then season with salt and pepper. Once the oil is hot, lay the fillets in the pan and cook for 4-5 mins. Turn over and cook on the other side for a further 4-5 mins. IMPORTANT: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw fish. It’s cooked when opaque in the middle. When the basa has 2 mins remaining, add the Mexican style spice mix and stir to coat. Flake the basa into large pieces.

3. Meanwhile, heat a drizzle of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high heat. Once hot, add the cabbage and coleslaw mix, season with salt and pepper. Fry until softened and slightly charred, 4-5 mins. Only stir 2-3 times during this time to allow it to colour nicely.

4. Pile the tortillas onto a plate. Heat them through in the microwave, 850W: 50 secs / 750W: 1 min, until warm and soft. If you’re using the oven, put them into the oven to warm through, 1-2 mins.

5. Divide the tortillas between your plates and spread over half the yoghurt.

6. Divide the fried cabbage and shredded carrot between your tacos, then top with the Mexican inspired basa. Squeeze a little lime juice from the lime wedges over the basa. Drizzle the remaining yoghurt and the sriracha over to finish.

Recipes from www.greenchef.co.uk