Fleabag's Sian Clifford swears live on Sunday Brunch

There's nothing like a good accidental swear word during a live edition of Sunday Brunch to wake us up in the morning, and today's (March 17) programme didn't disappoint.

And the biggest shocker of all is the fact that it wasn't Keith Lemon who let the F-word slip.

Nope, instead it was Fleabag star Sian Clifford, whose time helping out hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy in the kitchen ended up segueing just a little when she and Tim took part in an impromptu tea bag-throwing competition.

And when Sian's last throw didn't quite go to plan, she couldn't help but let out a quick "f**k" in disappointment.

There's swearing on live Sunday morning tv and then there's this 😂 #sundaybrunch pic.twitter.com/4ZIHTGhYTv - Broone 🐼 (@NBrooney) March 17, 2019

Sian caught herself straightaway, and Tim quickly jumped in to apologise for the language, but viewers had already heard it, documented it and completely enjoyed it.

And shared the moment on social media too, of course:

So funny 😂 can’t believe she just said the F word on live TV #SundayBrunch - Michelle Palagano (@Shellby1978) March 17, 2019

Someone saying fuck on #sundaybrunch 😂😂 happy Sunday - Fiona Wilson (@tirrylea) March 17, 2019

She just said fuck on live TV 😂😂 #SundayBrunch - David Fraser (@David__Fraser) March 17, 2019

#SundayBrunch hilarious. Live TV slip of the 😛 - Harvey Mills (@HarvRM) March 17, 2019

She said the F word 😳😂 #SundayBrunch - Danielle Hull (@Danielle_v1) March 17, 2019

Did she just drop the F bomb?? 😂😂😂😂 best part of the show 😂😂😂 #sundaybrunch - Chan Dutton (@vamplacey) March 17, 2019

And once the swearing chaos started, Celebrity Juice's Keith Lemon couldn't help but continue to tease further trouble for the hosts during his interview afterwards, with Tim and Simon telling Keith that they made them swear when they came on the show.

"What did you say?" he teased. "Did you say FU-n? Did you say SHI-ne? Did you say PE-as?"

So of course Tim and Simon quickly rolled to a clip of the show to avoid any other near-misses.

And here we thought today's photo contest encouraging viewers to send in pictures of 'plonkers' was going to be thing getting Sunday Brunch talked about...

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4.

