Fleetwood Mac Announce Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac have announced the dates for a massive North American tour this fall and winter. The news comes shortly after Lindsey Buckingham unexpectedly broke with the group, and the band subsequently announced that he would be replaced on future dates by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Crowded House/Split Enz frontman Neil Finn.

By Winston Cook-Wilson

Fleetwood Mac have announced the dates for a massive North American tour this fall and winter. The news comes shortly after Lindsey Buckingham unexpectedly broke with the group, and the band subsequently announced that he would be replaced on future dates by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Crowded House/Split Enz frontman Neil Finn. The tour will feature 52 dates and stretch from October of this year until April 2019.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Stevie Nicks also described Buckingham’s split as being the result of scheduling issues surrounding the tour. “We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019],” Nicks told Rolling Stone. “That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don’t want to stop playing music. We don’t have anything else to do. This is what we do.”

Mick Fleetwood addressed accusations that Buckingham was “fired”: “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned. Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward.”

Nicks also discussed her personal feelings about the split. “Our relationship has always been volatile,” she said. “We were never married, but we might as well have been. Some couples get divorced after 40 years. They break their kids’ hearts and destroy everyone around them because it’s just hard. This is sad for me, but I want the next 10 years of my life to be really fun and happy. I want to get up every day and dance around my apartment and smile and say, ‘Thank God for this amazing life.”

See the full list of tour dates below, and read our complete timeline of Lindsay Buckingham drama within Fleetwood Mac here.

October 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

October 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

October 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

October 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

October 30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

November 7 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

November 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

November 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

December 3 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

December 6 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

December 8 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

December 11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

December 13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

February 5, 2019 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 9 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

February 13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

February 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

February 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

February 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

February 22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

February 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

February 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

March 5 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 9 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

March 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 15 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

March 20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

This post Fleetwood Mac Announce Tour Dates first appeared on SPIN.