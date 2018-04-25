Fleetwood Mac Announce Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac have announced the dates for a massive North American tour this fall and winter. The news comes shortly after Lindsey Buckingham unexpectedly broke with the group, and the band subsequently announced that he would be replaced on future dates by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Crowded House/Split Enz frontman Neil Finn. The tour will feature 52 dates and stretch from October of this year until April 2019.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Stevie Nicks also described Buckingham’s split as being the result of scheduling issues surrounding the tour. “We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019],” Nicks told Rolling Stone. “That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don’t want to stop playing music. We don’t have anything else to do. This is what we do.”
Mick Fleetwood addressed accusations that Buckingham was “fired”: “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned. Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward.”
Nicks also discussed her personal feelings about the split. “Our relationship has always been volatile,” she said. “We were never married, but we might as well have been. Some couples get divorced after 40 years. They break their kids’ hearts and destroy everyone around them because it’s just hard. This is sad for me, but I want the next 10 years of my life to be really fun and happy. I want to get up every day and dance around my apartment and smile and say, ‘Thank God for this amazing life.”
See the full list of tour dates below, and read our complete timeline of Lindsay Buckingham drama within Fleetwood Mac here.
October 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
October 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
October 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
October 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
October 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
October 30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
November 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
November 7 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
November 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
November 19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
November 21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
November 23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
November 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
November 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
November 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
December 3 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
December 6 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
December 8 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
December 11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
December 13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
February 5, 2019 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
February 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 9 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
February 13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
February 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
February 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
February 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
February 22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
February 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
February 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
March 5 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 9 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
March 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 15 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER
March 20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
