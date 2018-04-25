Fleetwood Mac Announce Tour With New Lineup, Address Lindsey Buckingham Firing

Two weeks ago we learned Fleetwood Mac had fired Lindsey Buckingham (again) and would be launching a big tour with Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn in his stead. Maybe that's why Buckingham looks so sour in the above photo from January, when the group was collectively honored as MusiCares Person…

By Chris DeVille

Two weeks ago we learned Fleetwood Mac had fired Lindsey Buckingham (again) and would be launching a big tour with Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn in his stead. Maybe that’s why Buckingham looks so sour in the above photo from January, when the group was collectively honored as MusiCares Person Of The Year on Grammy weekend.

Today they’ve officially announced that tour and given their first post-Buckingham interview with Rolling Stone, in which they chalk up Buckingham’s firing to scheduling conflicts. According to Stevie Nicks, Buckingham wanted to push back tour rehearsals by a year and a half: “We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019]. That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don’t want to stop playing music. We don’t have anything else to do. This is what we do.”

So Campbell and Finn were brought in and immediately struck up a close connection with the remaining core Fleetwood Mac membership of Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood. The six of them will be touring all over North America from October to December and again from February to April. They’ll be playing songs from the full Fleetwood Mac discography on this run, not just the material from the original Buckingham/Nicks era of 1975 to 1987 when the band became a pop powerhouse.

Nicks implied that Buckingham previously was preventing the band from digging back into their earlier blues-rock era: “We were never able to do that since 1975 because certain people in the band weren’t interested in doing that. Now we’re able to open the set with a lot; a raucous version of [1969’s] ‘Rattlesnake Shake’ or something. I’d also like to do [1970’s] ‘Station Man,’ which has always been one of may favorites. We’re definitely doing [1970’s] ‘Oh Well.'”

She continued, “There are 10 hits we have to do. That leaves another 13 songs if you want to do a three-hour show. Then you crochet them all together and you make a great sequence and you have something that nobody has seen before except all the things they want to see are there. At rehearsal, we’re going to put up a board of 60 songs. Then we start with number one and we go through and we play everything. Slowly you start taking songs off and you start to see your set come together.”

Check out the full itinerary below.

10/03/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/06/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/10/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/12/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/14/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/16/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/18/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/20/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/22/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/26/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/28/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

10/30/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/01/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/03/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/05/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/07/18 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/10/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/12/18 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/14/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/17/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/19/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/21/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/23/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/25/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/28/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/30/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

12/03/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

12/06/18 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/08/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/11/18 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

12/13/18 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/07/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/09/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

02/13/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

02/16/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/18/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/20/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

02/22/19 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

02/24/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/27/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/03/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

03/05/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

03/11/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/13/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/15/19 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

03/20/19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/24/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/26/19 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/31/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

