Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever sworn in as Belgian prime minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday of next week, a major escalation of his offensive to tear up and reshape global trade relationships in the U.S.' favor. Trump did not identify which countries would be hit but suggested it would be a broad effort that could also help solve U.S. budget problems. "I'll be announcing that, next week, reciprocal trade, so that we're treated evenly with other countries," Trump said.