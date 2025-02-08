Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever sworn in as Belgian prime minister
More than seven months after the parliamentary elections in June 2024, political talks have resulted in the formation of a coalition government led by nationalist Bart De Wever.
In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.
Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle condemned Donald Trump's billionaire buddy with an explosive metaphor.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that
"We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday of next week, a major escalation of his offensive to tear up and reshape global trade relationships in the U.S.' favor. Trump did not identify which countries would be hit but suggested it would be a broad effort that could also help solve U.S. budget problems. "I'll be announcing that, next week, reciprocal trade, so that we're treated evenly with other countries," Trump said.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci
Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G
When B.C. Premier David Eby ordered U.S. alcohol off of shelves and started diverting critical minerals meant for the United States last weekend, there was one threat he didn't follow through on: making it harder for products destined for Alaska to travel through B.C.But his office says the idea of imposing fines on truck traffic going through the province is still on the table should U.S. President Donald Trump carry out his threat to start putting tariffs on Canadian goods.Eby first floated th
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.
Desi Lydic also spotted a Trump official experiencing an "important rite of passage."
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.
Donald Trump suggested the First Lady was willing to share him after Elon Musk declared his “straight man” love for the president on Friday. While apparently taking a break from his bid to remake the federal government, the tech billionaire confessed on X, “I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man.” The amorous outburst has been viewed more than 35 million times (and counting).
Donald Trump employed a strongman’s strong-arm tactic on Thursday when he beckoned House Republicans to the White House, shut them in a room, and said: “Sit here until you figure it out.” After nearly five hours of shouting at each other over how to legislate the president’s campaign promises, they emerged. But not exactly on the same page.
For two weeks, America’s friends held their tongues, before Donald Trump’s controversial comments on Gaza forced many Western nations to speak out. He has left them in a difficult spot, however.
(Bloomberg) -- The email arrived in US government workers’ inboxes just after 1 a.m. East Coast time on Friday, with the subject line “IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION - URGENT ACTION.”Most Read from BloombergNice Airport, If You Can Get to It: No Subway, No Highway, No BridgeSin puente y sin metro: el nuevo aeropuerto de Lima es una debacleCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateNYC Sees Pedestrian Traffic Increase in Congestion-Pricing ZoneHow London’s Taxi Drivers Navigate the Cit
The tone in U.S.-Canada relations has dramatically shifted, as leaders emphasize Canada’s growing significance on the global stage. At a press conference in Toronto on Friday, Employment Minister Steven MacKinnon and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne underscored Canada’s resilience and strength, with MacKinnon proclaiming, “This country is strong, don’t screw with us, we’ll come out ahead.”
Top House Democrats are pushing back hard against accusations from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) that they’ve walked away from the negotiations over government spending, saying it’s Republicans who have abandoned the talks to address internal differences in the GOP. “Projection,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said, adding that Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) “has been…
President Trump has taken steps to dismantle the USAID and has signaled the Department of Education could be next. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna says the party is ready for the fight. But writer Touré tells Khanna it doesn’t look like the party is ready.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said it was "absurd" that U.S. government ships are charged to use the Panama Canal after Panama denied a claim that it had agreed to allow them free traversal.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Trump administration’s aggressive push to cut government jobs is reverberating in the early stages of this year's race for governor in Virginia.