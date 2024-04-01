Fleur East announces arrival of first child - born on 'our living room floor'

TV presenter and singer Fleur East has announced the birth of her first child.

The former X Factor star posted pictures on Instagram of daughter Nova and revealed she had been born on 22 March.

"Our daughter entered the world via squat position into the arms of my Husband and I on our living room floor!" said East.

She said the family were "resting and doing well" and thanked her midwives, family and birthing partners - her auntie Tina and husband Marcel Badiane-Robin.

"It really does take a village! So grateful to God for this blessing," wrote East.

The 36-year-old's pictures showed the family out and about, with Nova in a baby carrier around her front.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse was among those sending their love, posting: "Congratulation mommy" alongside a row of heart emojis.

Vito Coppola and Katya Jones, two of the show's dancers, also left messages, as did host Claudia Winkleman, actor Will Mellor and singer Beverley Knight.

East appeared on Strictly in 2022 and now presents the spin-off show It Takes Two.

She first found fame as the runner-up on X Factor in 2014 and also appeared in the 2005 series as part of a girl group.

London-born East married designer and stylist Badiane-Robin in 2019, tying the knot at a ceremony in Morocco's Atlas Mountains.