Flies over Popeye’s batter. Country club roaches. Miami to Palm Beach restaurant problems

A restaurant in a country club, a place persistent in its squalor, and another place with more flies than a dog park all are part of this week’s Sick and Shut Down List of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach restaurants that failed inspection.

Once again, we remind you, we don’t do the inspecting, and we don’t choose who gets inspected. Direct your complaints to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

In alphabetical order:

Caribbean Kitchen 305, 760 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens: Routine inspection, 20 total violations, six High Priority violations.

We told you about this place with its hot water deficiencies — which means washing and cleaning deficiencies —and rodent problems earlier this week.

The kitchen was open again after it corrected the issue for the next day’s re-inspection.

Mulligan’s Beach House Singer Island, 2551 N. Ocean Ave., Riviera Beach: Complaint inspection, six total violations, five High Priority violations.

Does this place think you get Frequent Failure points for filthy inspections? Four inspections in just over three months makes us wonder.

Flies, rodents and a dishwasher that didn’t wash put Mulligan’s on this list in November. No problems with the dishwasher this time, but, seeing as how this is a complaint inspection, somebody probably noticed the flies and the rodents returned for the holidays.

Eight flies at the inside bar were “flying around, landing on liquor bottles and the wall behind” the bar.

As for the rodents, they left 34 droppings on the kitchen floor: 20 near dry storage, six on the expo line, five at the dishwashing area and three at the prep area. Another three poo pieces were under shelves in the bar.

If you want something new, there’s food so poorly handled and such a danger to guests, they got hit with Stop Sales. Buttermilk made a previous day that needed to be kept under 41 degrees came in at 61 degrees. Labeling on reduced oxygen packaged raw salmon says remove from packaging before thawing. Staff thawed it anyway.

The next day, two more flies had joined the eight at the bar for another failed inspection.

Mulligan’s passed a second re-inspection two days after the original inspection.

Nonna Russo’s, hot dog stand, 4090 Tivoli Ct., unincorporated Palm Beach County: Routine inspection, seven total violations, two High Priority violations.

Nonna Russo’s hit for power with few total violations, but several violations that can be off-putting on their own.

“Food stored outside” as in “outside the chest freezer.” That’s not what you want in insect-heavy South Florida.

“Food being prepared on a grill outside that has no cover.”

Staff didn’t keep the hot dogs, the menu’s foundation, warm enough. After they measured 10 degrees too cool, the manager tossed them.

“Establishment operating with no potable running water.” That’ll kill your inspection alone, even without the fallout violation of of no running water at the employee handwash sink (where there wasn’t any soap anyway).

Nonna Russo’s came correct the following day.

The Original Brooklyn Water Bagel Co., 4403 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens: Routine inspection, eight total violations, four High Priority violations.

About 40 flies landed on prep counters, the bagel oven, bags of flour, dry storage food items and the nearby walls. Over at the deli, three flies were using the slicer as a helipad..

A big rolling rack, a speed rack, blocked the handwash sink at the sandwich station.

A Stop Sale hit butter left on the counter long enough to soften and measure 60 degrees.

They were breaking out the bagels again after the next day’s callback inspection.

Popeyes, 9373 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs: Routine inspection, one total violation, one High Priority violation.

Our most recent Amityville Award winner counted 74 flies “flying around shelves and landing on clean service utensils, cases of single service bags, spoons, the wall and the ceiling.” Another seven flies were “landing on the bottom of the prep shelf over open egg batter, seasoned flour and raw chicken.”

A prep sink drain, a mop sink and the carbon dioxide tanks accounted for another 35 flies.

Somehow, all those flies got disappeared before the next day’s re-inspection.

Stallion, in The Palm Beach Polo Club, 11630 Polo Club Rd., Wellington: Routine inspection, 10 total violations, five High Priority violations.

“To apply for Membership at Palm Beach Polo Golf and Country Club, applicants must fully complete and sign all Membership documents, which will be submitted for the approval to the Membership Committee.”

So sayeth the club website. Wonder if the eight live roaches walking on the tray with canned goods and the six live roaches on the wall outside the kitchen dry storage room applied for membership or did they just invite themselves?

An employee killed some of the 16 flies, most likely the two on the kitchen dry storage room door.

The wiping cloth sanitizer “exceeds the maximum concentration allowed,” coming in at 500 parts per million. That’s a sanitizer soup.

Seven flies and five running roaches kept Stallion closed. The inspector came back for a same day re-re-inspection and got Stallion open for the early holiday weekend business.