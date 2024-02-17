Flight Attendant Leads Taylor Swift Singalong on Flight Ahead of Eras Tour

A flight attendant led a rousing singalong of Taylor Swift’s hit ‘Cruel Summer’ on a flight to Melbourne, ahead of the start of the Australian leg of the singer’s Era’s Tour, footage posted on February 15 showed.

The video posted by Caitlin Pilatti shows the flight attendant speaking to several rows of passengers. “‘Cruel Summer’, you know it?” he asks, before counting them in.

Several passengers in the cabin join in the singalong. After finishing the chorus, more flight attendants and passengers applaud the group’s rendition.

Caitlin told Storyful that the flight attendant was her father, Paul. “I’ve got three daughters and a son, they’re all mad Taylor Swift fans, and so’s my wife. I like her music too,” Paul told news.com.au.

“During boarding I was welcoming all the fans, there were heaps on board,” he continued. “We were all just having a bit of banter and everyone was really excited, then just before landing we did the song to start the Taylor-mania,” he added.

According to news.com.au, Paul Pilatti has worked for the Australian airline Qantas for 23 years. The airline replied to the video posted by Caitlin on TikTok calling the moment “nothing less than ICONIC.” Credit: Caitlin Pilatti via Storyful