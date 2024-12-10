Flight delays causing frustration for Fort Smith, N.W.T., residents

Terry Harrold, president of Northwestern Air Lease, said weather and staffing shortages have been causing flight delays and cancellations in Fort Smith, N.W.T. (Carla Ulrich/CBC - image credit)

Recent flight cancellations in Fort Smith, N.W.T., have been causing frustration for residents, particularly those who rely on air travel for critical medical appointments.

Over the past few weeks, multiple flights operated by Northwestern Air Lease (NWAL) have been grounded, leaving travellers scrambling to make alternate arrangements.

The cancellations have been due to a combination of weather challenges like freezing rain, and a shortage of pilots. NWAL is the only airline operating in the community, so flight delays can have a significant impact on residents.

"We're trying hard to keep a regular schedule," said NWAL president Terry Harrold. "It's very inconvenient and more than an inconvenience for a lot of people with medical problems and that sort of thing."

Harrold said staffing shortages have been the primary challenge. The airline currently has one crew, a captain and a co-pilot, covering its flight schedule. He said finding pilots willing to live and work in Fort Smith is difficult.

"Some of the young guys like the big city," Harrold said. "So as soon as they get the minimum number of hours that an airliner takes, well, they leave."

The shortage has left NWAL struggling to maintain its schedule, and Harrold said he knows it has caused hardships for their passengers.

"We feel for people sitting and waiting for a long time only to have their flight cancelled," he said.

One of those passengers is Shannon Coleman, a Fort Smith resident whose flight earlier this month was cancelled. Coleman couldn't make the medical appointment she had scheduled months in advance.

Coleman was able to reschedule, but missing her flight has now delayed her appointment by two weeks. This has also created logistical challenges involving travel arrangements, accommodations, and transportation.

"It is very frustrating, especially on short notice. Like, you have these appointments booked, you have all the prep work, and time is of the essence for some of these tests," she said.

Shannon Coleman missed an important medical appointment after her flight was cancelled at the last minute. (Julie Beaver)

Coleman also said these cancellations are particularly hard on elders and people with disabilities, who often face additional barriers to rescheduling and travelling.

"For elders, just getting ready for the flight is a big deal," she said. "If they're in a wheelchair or need help getting around, it's even tougher when flights are cancelled last-minute."

Despite her frustrations, Coleman said she understands that NWAL is struggling right now with staffing shortages. She said the airline's longstanding service and commitment to the community have not gone unnoticed over the years.

"They've supported the community for years," she said. "It's hard not to feel for them, too — they've had a tough year and need help."

In the meantime, Harrold said that NWAL is exploring several solutions to offset the impact of cancellations. In the short term, the airline has been chartering planes from southern operators to cover some routes, though he said this is not sustainable long-term.

He hopes the situation will improve with better weather in the new year and the possibility of recruiting experienced pilots who want to live and work in the North.