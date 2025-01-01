‘Flight Risk’ Trailer: Mark Wahlberg Is a Pilot with a Dangerous Secret in Mel Gibson’s Aerial Thriller

The end of the holidays ushers in an event that’s arguably even more monumental: the advent of the January movie season. If you’re the kind of cinephile who seeks out unapologetically wild action movies dominated by middle-aged movie stars (see: Gerard Butler’s “Plane” and its upcoming sequel “Ship”), the month often offers plenty of gems to be found in the lull between major studio release seasons.

2025’s most notable January Movie could end up being “Flight Risk,” Mel Gibson’s latest directorial outing that stars Mark Wahlberg as a pilot tasked with transporting a U.S. air marshal (Michelle Dockery) and a dangerous fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. But in a break from the heroic roles he usually plays, Wahlberg’s pilot is actually a hitman with his own ulterior motive. The two passengers soon find themselves trapped in the air with a dangerous pilot, setting up a claustrophobic thriller that unfolds at 30,000 feet.

“Audiences, at first, are going to think, ‘Here comes Mark to do something to save the day, but nope,” Wahlberg said in a press release. “Fifteen minutes into the film, you realize this is not what you thought it was going to be.”

“Flight Risk” is written by Jared Rosenberg and directed by Mel Gibson. The film’s executive producers include Alex Lebovici, Jenny Hinkey, Vicki Christianson, Nick Guerra, Paul J. Diaz, Petr Jákl, Russell Hollander, Jon Huddle, Patrick Josten, Walter Josten, Jarrett Mahoney, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Ryan Donnell Smith, Natasha Stassen, and Allen Cheney.

“Flight Risk” marks Gibson’s first time behind the camera since 2016’s “Hacksaw Ridge,” which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. The controversial filmmaker is currently prepping “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,” his long-gestating, two-part sequel to “The Passion of the Christ” that will follow Jim Caviezel’s Jesus as he travels to other realms during the three days between his crucifixion and ascent into Heaven. That film is expected to begin production in early 2025 in Malta.

A Lionsgate release, “Flight Risk” is set to open in theaters on Friday, January 24. Watch the latest trailer below.

