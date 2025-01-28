Flights Carrying Deportees Arrive in Colombia After Trump Tariff Threat

Two planes carrying Colombians deported from the United States arrived in Bogota on January 28, days after Donald Trump threatened the country with steep trade tariffs if they were not accepted back.

The arrivals came after a diplomatic dispute between Colombia and the US, following President Gustavo Petro’s initial refusal to accept two US military flights carrying deportees.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry said the first flight to arrive at Military Air Transport Command (CATAM) in Bogota had 91 people on board, and had departed from El Paso, Texas. A second flight, originating in San Diego, had 110 Colombian nationals on board. Credit: Colombian Foreign Ministry via Storyful