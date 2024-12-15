Flights grounded at Edinburgh Airport due to air traffic control issue

Sky News
Updated ·1 min read

Flights to and from Edinburgh Airport are taking off again after they were grounded due to an IT issue within air traffic control.

At least 30 of more than 150 flights scheduled to depart from and arrive at the airport this evening were cancelled due to the issue, which appeared to start after 2pm.

Several others diverted to Manchester and Glasgow.

In a post on X this afternoon, an airport spokesperson said engineers were working to resolve the issue.

"Passengers should continue to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport," it said.

In an update, Air Navigation Solutions, which is the air traffic control provider at Edinburgh Airport, said flights have now resumed.

"A technical issue affected one of our systems at Edinburgh Airport earlier this afternoon.

"Our engineers have restored the system to operation," it said in a statement to Sky News, adding flight operations at the airport restarted at 6.25pm.

"We regret the inconvenience that has been caused."

It is not the only disruption the airport may face in the run-up to Christmas.

North Air fuel tanker drivers based at Edinburgh Airport are planning to walk out for almost three weeks in a dispute over pay.

The industrial action led by Unite will begin at 5am on 18 December and end at 4.59am on 6 January.

The pay dispute relates to a rejected 4.5% pay offer by North Air after "years of below-inflation pay increases", according to Unite.

North Air is the only fuel supply company for airlines flying out of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Airport - which served 14.4 million passengers last year - is used by 35 airlines flying to 152 destinations.

Latest Stories

  • Missing skier found dead near Sun Peaks resort in B.C. Interior

    A 68-year-old skier has been found dead, RCMP in Kamloops say.Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, was reported missing from the Sun Peaks ski resort after failing to return from a day on the slopes on Dec. 10.He had last been at the West Bowl Express chairlift, a new lift which takes skiers to a large area on the resort's boundary.According to a post from Sun Peaks Resort, he was found on Dec. 12 outside the ski-area boundary.In a statement shared Friday, RCMP say no criminality is suspected, and the B.C. C

  • Alleged carjacker refused to stop at B.C.-U.S. border, leading to interstate highway chase: police

    Authorities say an alleged carjacking on the B.C. side of the Peace Arch border led to a long police chase down a Washington state highway Thursday before the driver, who was found to have a machete, was arrested.Around 12:40 p.m. PT, Richmond RCMP said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was not injured, RCMP said.U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the vehicle, a pickup truck, then sped into the Peace Arch border crossing, which connects Surre

  • Amanda Seyfried Reveals the 1 Item of Her Daughter's That Is Off-Limits to Her Son: 'She Has Very Clear Boundaries' (Exclusive)

    The 'Les Mis' actress — who spends most of her time at her family's farm in upstate New York these days — is mom to Nina, 7, and Thomas, 4

  • Trump team aligns with Tesla in looking to end required crash reporting

    STORY: President-elect Donald Trump's transition team wants to scrap a federal rule for automakers, a move that would benefit Elon Musk's Tesla.That's according to a document seen by Reuters, in which Trump's team recommended doing away with a requirement to report car crashes.Removing the rule could cripple the government’s ability to investigate and regulate the safety of vehicles with automated-driving systems. Under the program, Tesla has reported most of the crashes – more than 1,500 – to federal safety regulators.The automaker has also been targeted in investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, including three stemming from the crash-disclosure data.Sources told Reuters that Tesla despises the rule, as it believes NHTSA presents the data in ways that mislead consumers about the automaker's safety.Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person, spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars helping Trump get elected president in November, and has been promised a post in the new administration.The Trump transition team, Musk and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.According to the document seen by Reuters, Trump's team called the car-crash reporting measure a mandate for "excessive" data collection.Reuters could not determine what role, if any, Musk may have played in crafting the recommendations or the likelihood that the administration would enact them. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing most major automakers except Tesla, has also criticized the crash reporting requirement as burdensome.In addition to ditching the reporting rule, Trump's team recommended the incoming administration "liberalize" autonomous-vehicle regulation and enact "basic regulations to enable development" of the industry.

  • Bird strike forces jetliner to make an emergency landing in New York

    A bird strike involving an American Airlines jetliner disabled one of the plane’s two engines shortly after takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport Thursday night. The plane with almost 200 passengers and crew landed safely.

  • Ukraine services say they destroy Russian train carrying fuel

    The SBU told Reuters the operation involved different intelligence and military services and unfolded over a series of stages. "The aim was to disrupt the logistical supply routes for fuel from Crimea to temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia," it said in a statement.

  • 7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025

    As the car market continues to normalize after a turbulent four years of high prices and low inventory, SUVs are certain to be the overwhelming vehicle choice for drivers in the U.S. Although recent...

  • Video shows driver narrowly missing student getting off school bus in Florida

    A video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows a driver narrowly missing a child who was leaving a school bus.

  • These musicians bought a seat for cello worth $4.5M. Air Canada wouldn't let it on board

    A pair of classical musicians, including famed British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cancelled a sold-out show in Toronto after Air Canada refused to allow them to board their flight with a cello, even though they'd purchased a seat for the instrument. Kanneh-Mason and his pianist sister Isata were scheduled to perform at Koerner Hall on Wednesday, but had to cancel last minute, the pair shared in an Instagram post. "First we had delays, then a cancellation, and the day concluded by being denied b

  • Eight injured after bus hits Glasgow bridge

    Police Scotland said some roads have been closed in Glasgow after a bus hit a bridge on Cook Street on Saturday.

  • The 7 Best Grand Tourers on the Road Right Now

    Grand tourers are the best of almost every world, and especially for the occasional road less traveled.

  • Boy, 2, dies in hit-and-run crash with stolen car

    Two adults remain in a serious condition in hospital and another two are stable after the crash.

  • Parents of 15-Year-Old Texas Student Fatally Struck by Train on the Way to School File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

    Sergio Rodriguez was killed on Dec. 9 as he attempted to cross the railroad tracks when the train hit him without warning, according to the complaint

  • Your next Marriott hotel room might be a cabin in the woods

    The world’s largest hotel company is adding tiny cabins and nature retreats, on the heels of similar moves by Hyatt and Hilton.

  • I’m a Mechanic: 9 Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Things You Must Do...

  • Semi crash snarls northbound I-5 traffic in Tacoma Friday night, State Patrol reports

    State troopers and Tacoma firefighters responded to the scene.

  • Discovering Yellowstone: The lesser-known story of America's first national park

    Yellowstone is America’s first national park, but it’s history may surprise you.

  • Banff, Lake Louise brace for even more visitors in 2025 as Jasper rebuilds

    CALGARY — The ripple effect of the wildfire that devastated the town of Jasper last summer could continue to reverberate through Alberta's tourism sector in 2025, industry insiders say.

  • US FAA moves to streamline key commercial space launch hurdle

    The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it was moving to streamline a key commercial space launch and reentry license hurdle, declaring some flight safety analyses in California, Florida, and Virginia satisfy requirements. The FAA noted the commercial space industry often cites meeting flight safety analysis requirements as a challenge before launches. Companies like SpaceX have complained about delays getting FAA launch licenses.

  • 1966 Dodge Coronet Restored Over Two Decades Rocks Authentic 426 Hemi

    After 20 years of dedication, a 1966 Dodge Coronet Deluxe now boasts a genuine 426 Hemi V8, blending vintage charm with muscle car power.