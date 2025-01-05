Some flights on time while others remain canceled

Reuters

Authorities in Fiji have charged a man with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 21-year-old member of a Virgin Australia flight crew on New Year's Day, a police official in the Pacific island nation said on Saturday. The suspect "will be produced in court on Monday", after having been taken into custody on Wednesday, acting police commissioner Juki Fong Chew said in an email that confirmed a report by Australian Broadcasting Corp, but did not elaborate.