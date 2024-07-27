Flights and trains cancelled in London as millions face holiday travel chaos

Summer holidays have got off to a chaotic start for thousands of families, with flights cancelled, Eurostar services disrupted and roads congested across the country.

As most schools broke up on Friday and with the Olympic Games kicking off in Paris, this weekend is set to be one of the busiest getaway periods in years.

The RAC has warned motorists leaving the capital of a "weekend of woe", with a staggering 13.8 million Britons expected to embark on journeys. The scorching weather is proving especially tempting for holidaymakers.

This mass exodus is poised to make it the busiest weekend for travel since the equivalent weekend in 2022, when the UK had just emerged from lockdown and Brits were eager for a much-needed holiday.

This will be only the second time since 2015 that this many people have gone on holiday on the same weekend.

RAC spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: "To avoid a weekend of woe on the roads during one of the busiest of the year, we'd advise as many people as possible to leave as early as they can to try and disperse car journeys over a longer period.

Millions of Brits are set to hit the road (PA Wire)

Flights have also been cancelled from Heathrow (PA Archive)

"Any holidaymakers - whether they're driving to a UK destination or heading overseas - should plan their journeys carefully and leave plenty of extra time before setting off."

But plans have been curtailed already with London airport Heathrow experiencing delays on Saturday morning.

Four flights from Heathrow had been cancelled as of 10am.

In addition, one in four Eurostar services could be cancelled - the train operator has said on the back of the arson attacks that sabotaged the SNCF network on Friday

Four trains from London to Paris were cancelled on Saturday, affecting thousands of passengers, with disruption expected to last until Monday.

Travellers were advised to postpone their journeys where possible.

Only a handful of seats were available to book on the remaining London to Paris Eurostar services on Saturday, while tickets for overnight coaches arriving in the French capital on Sunday morning were selling for as much as £197 through Flixbus.

Parisian security officials are on high alert for any further acts of malice.

French prime minister Gabriel Attal said the vandals strategically targeted the main routes towards Paris, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Attal said there would be “massive consequences”, with “hundreds of thousands” of people stuck while trying to visit Paris for the Games or holidays.

The majority of Team GB athletes were arriving at the Games via Eurostar.

The British Olympic Association said only two athletes were scheduled to arrive on Friday and had been subject to only minor delays.