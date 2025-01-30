Desperate search for survivors as American Airlines plane crashes into Army Black Hawk near Reagan Airport

Mike Bedigan
·4 min read
Rescuers were searching for survivors after an American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan International Airport. (AP)
Rescuers were searching for survivors after an American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan International Airport. (AP)

Rescuers launched a desperate search for survivors in the Potomac River near Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan Airport after an American Airlines plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission.

Law enforcement and the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the news around 9.30 p.m. ET Wednesday night. There were no immediate details about victims or survivors.

But a law enforcement source told CNN that there were confirmed fatalities and no survivors had been pulled from the water by late Wednesday night. The source also said the plane was in pieces in the water and the helicopter was also in the water nearby.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with separate aircraft appearing to conjoin in a fireball.

Law enforcement confirmed a collision had taken place between a passenger plane and a helicopter piloted by the U.S. Army (AP)
Law enforcement confirmed a collision had taken place between a passenger plane and a helicopter piloted by the U.S. Army (AP)

The FAA said In a statement that the crash occurred after a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter – colloquially known as a Black Hawk – while on approach to the runway at Reagan around 9 p.m. local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Hawk was on a training flight at the time of thecrash, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region media chief Heather Chairez told CNN.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday night: “I have called over to my counterparts at the White House, and I can confirm that President Trump has been made aware of this situation.”

The president later released a statement, via Leavitt, which read: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls.”

The statement added: “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

The Association of Flight Attendants said in a statement that two of its members were on board flight 5342.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we mobilize to support the families and crews directly affected by this incident, we are also sending strength to all first responders doing everything they can to bring survivors to safety,” the statement added. “Let us all stay focused on saving lives.”

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, with the NTSB leading the probe. American Airlines said on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide further information in due course.

Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft,” said a statement from American. “We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”

A significant response from fire, EMS, and police, were reported at the scene of the incident in the Potomac River (AP)
A significant response from fire, EMS, and police, were reported at the scene of the incident in the Potomac River (AP)

New Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on social media that the department was “deploying every available U.S. Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders.” Noem expressed her concern and prayers for the victims and first responders.

An Associated Press source later confirmed that the helicopter was being piloted by the U.S. Army, with CNN reporting that the aircraft was carrying three members of the military but not VIPs.

The Independent has emailed the Army for confirmation and comment on the incident.

A significant response with dozens of firefighters as well as EMS rescuers, and police, were reported at the scene of the incident in the Potomac River, which was 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

Multiple helicopters, including those from the U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. military, were also at the site. The FBI was also reportedly there.

ADVERTISEMENT

In audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash, obtained by AP, a controller is heard asking the helicopter, “PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight,” in reference to the passenger aircraft.

American Airlines said on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide further information in due course (AP)
American Airlines said on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide further information in due course (AP)

“Tower did you see that?” another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision. The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from Reagan.

Following the incident Vice President JD Vance urged people to “say a prayer” for all those involved. “We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best,” he said.

Virginia Rep Don Beyer said the incident was “worrying” but urged civilians to let law enforcement do their jobs.

“I am following the response to a reported aviation incident at DCA, and am in touch with airport officials as we try to learn more about what happened and why,” he wrote on X.

“This is obviously very worrying, but I urge the community to please let first responders do their jobs and save lives.”

Latest Stories

  • 'Paradise' stars Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson on 'This Is Us' creator's new political thriller

    This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown&nbsp;is joined by James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson in Dan Fogelman's new show Paradise (on Disney+ in Canada, Hulu in the U.S.). But while the showrunner is the same, Brown's character Xavier Collins is incredibly different from Randall Pearson. Xavier is the head of security for U.S. president Cal Bradford (Marsden), living a seemingly idyllic life with his two kids. Things change one morning when Xavier finds the president dead on the floor of his bedroom, leading us on a twisted and gripping mystery. The stars of Paradise spoke to Yahoo Canada about the new show and their fascinating characters, with Brown also revealing how Paradise stacks up against This Is Us.

  • Andy Cohen Apologizes for His Past Comments About Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

    "I’m really sorry about that, so I apologize again," Cohen said in regards to calling Montag "trash" in 2011

  • 'Gulf of America' shift won't be the first time Google Maps has changed names depending on your location

    Google has said it will be updating its maps to change the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" for people using the search engine across the United States, just as soon as the federal government updates its own official sources.The tech giant promised to make a similar change for the tallest peak in North America, reverting the name for Mount Denali in Alaska back to Mount McKinley. The news became a topic of conversation on Monday night anywhere from an incredulous late-night talk show ci

  • Live updates: Plane with 64 aboard collides with helicopter, crashes into DC river

    An airplane collided with a helicopter while trying to land at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, officials said.

  • AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

    Passenger jet collides with Army helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport

  • Over 70 Rohingya land in Indonesia's Aceh

    More than 70 Rohingya came ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province, an official said on Thursday, the latest wave of Rohingyas who often faced rejection from Indonesia's regional communities. A wooden boat carrying 40 men, 32 women, and four children landed in Pereulak region in East Aceh on Wednesday, Nova Suryandaru, the head of regional police, told Reuters. The boat had arrived at the beach in the afternoon but the Rohingya's attempts to land were rejected by residents.

  • Commercial airliner in mid-air crash with Black Hawk helicopter over Washington DC

    A passenger jet has collided mid-air with a Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter while landing at an airport near Washington DC. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed the crash involved a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet and a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. PSA was operating flight AA5342 for American Airlines which had departed from the city of Wichita, Kansas.

  • Large-Scale Search Underway After DC Aircraft Collision

    A large emergency response was deployed along the Potomac River in Washington, DC, after a commercial passenger aircraft collided with a military-grade helicopter close to Reagan International Airport (DCA) on Wednesday evening, January 29.This video shows multiple flashing lights from emergency vehicles around the airport.In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said “a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 pm local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation.”According to Reuters, a US Army official confirmed that the helicopter was a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk flying out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with three soldiers on board.In an update just before 10 pm, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said there was “no confirmed information on casualties.”Takeoffs and landings were halted at the airport as emergency personnel responded to the incident.Contrary to false information circulating online, police said the helicopter involved in the collision was not MPD’s helicopter, which assisting the search-and-rescue operation. Credit: @Burning_Take via Storyful

  • Plane crashes into Potomac River after collision with Army Black Hawk near Reagan National Airport: Live updates

    Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate crash between American Airlines jet and military helicopter

  • Plane crash reported at Washington airport

    A plane has crashed at Ronald Reagan airport in Washington, DC, according to reports.

  • Timing out when snow will start falling in Maine on Wednesday

    Maine's Total Weather is tracking a clipper system that is set to bring several inches of snow to many in the state.

  • Dozens Feared Dead After American Airlines Jet and Army Black Hawk Crash Mid-Air

    Dozens are feared dead after a passenger plane collided midair with a Black Hawk army helicopter and crashed in the Potomac River near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside of Washington, DC, on Wednesday night. Emergency personnel, including police, fire and dive teams are battling dark, freezing waters to discern if the 67 individuals involved in the collision are still alive. The DC Fire and EMS Department initially confirmed the news on X Wednesday at 9:09 p.m. EST writing: “

  • Flurries expected Wednesday after blast of winter weather in GTA

    Flurries and cold temperatures are expected in the Toronto area Wednesday, after a blast of winter weather brought snow to the region overnight and into the morning.Environment Canada says that snow should taper off around noon, leaving the city with mainly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries.The temperature is set to fall to -4C in the afternoon, with wind chill values of -13.This comes after the weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory earlier in the day, warning th

  • Potent clipper system brings more travel impacts to Ontario by Tuesday night

    Round two of gusty winds and snow with the second clipper this week. Expect a slow afternoon and evening commute. Meteorologist Nadine Powell tells us when the snow starts, and how much snow to expect.

  • A small aircraft is down near Washington's Reagan Airport and takeoffs and landings are halted

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ronald Reagan National Airport says that all takeoffs and landings have been halted after a crash nearby.

  • Air Busan plane catches fire at airport in South Korea

    STORY: :: Korean National Police Agency:: A plane with 176 people on board catches firebefore takeoff at an airport in South Korea:: One person receivedminor injuries, fire authorities said:: Busan, South Korea:: January 28, 2025The fire started inside the plane, the fire service said. South Korea's Yonhap news agency said it began in the plane's tail.It has been a month since the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil when a Jeju Air plane coming from Bangkok crashed on Muan Airport's runway as it made an emergency belly landing, killing all but two of the 181 people and crew members on board.

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • Mexican President Takes Fight Over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to Google

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rebuked Google’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps in a Wednesday press conference. After President Donald Trump issued an executive order changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in all government references, Sheinbaum called into question the legality of the move and said she intends to write a letter to Google challenging the decision. “By the way, we are also going to ask for ‘América Mexicana’ to appear on the map. When you wr

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • Things to know about the Trump administration order on miles per gallon for cars and pickups

    DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save co