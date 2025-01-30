Desperate search for survivors as American Airlines plane crashes into Army Black Hawk near Reagan Airport

Rescuers were searching for survivors after an American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan International Airport. (AP)

Rescuers launched a desperate search for survivors in the Potomac River near Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan Airport after an American Airlines plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission.

Law enforcement and the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the news around 9.30 p.m. ET Wednesday night. There were no immediate details about victims or survivors.

But a law enforcement source told CNN that there were confirmed fatalities and no survivors had been pulled from the water by late Wednesday night. The source also said the plane was in pieces in the water and the helicopter was also in the water nearby.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with separate aircraft appearing to conjoin in a fireball.

Law enforcement confirmed a collision had taken place between a passenger plane and a helicopter piloted by the U.S. Army (AP)

The FAA said In a statement that the crash occurred after a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet from Wichita, Kansas collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter – colloquially known as a Black Hawk – while on approach to the runway at Reagan around 9 p.m. local time.

The Black Hawk was on a training flight at the time of thecrash, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region media chief Heather Chairez told CNN.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday night: “I have called over to my counterparts at the White House, and I can confirm that President Trump has been made aware of this situation.”

The president later released a statement, via Leavitt, which read: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls.”

The statement added: “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

The Association of Flight Attendants said in a statement that two of its members were on board flight 5342.

“While we mobilize to support the families and crews directly affected by this incident, we are also sending strength to all first responders doing everything they can to bring survivors to safety,” the statement added. “Let us all stay focused on saving lives.”

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, with the NTSB leading the probe. American Airlines said on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide further information in due course.

“Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft,” said a statement from American. “We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”

A significant response from fire, EMS, and police, were reported at the scene of the incident in the Potomac River (AP)

New Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on social media that the department was “deploying every available U.S. Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts.”

She added: “We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders.” Noem expressed her concern and prayers for the victims and first responders.

An Associated Press source later confirmed that the helicopter was being piloted by the U.S. Army, with CNN reporting that the aircraft was carrying three members of the military but not VIPs.

The Independent has emailed the Army for confirmation and comment on the incident.

A significant response with dozens of firefighters as well as EMS rescuers, and police, were reported at the scene of the incident in the Potomac River, which was 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

Multiple helicopters, including those from the U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. military, were also at the site. The FBI was also reportedly there.

In audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash, obtained by AP, a controller is heard asking the helicopter, “PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight,” in reference to the passenger aircraft.

American Airlines said on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide further information in due course (AP)

“Tower did you see that?” another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision. The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from Reagan.

Following the incident Vice President JD Vance urged people to “say a prayer” for all those involved. “We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best,” he said.

Virginia Rep Don Beyer said the incident was “worrying” but urged civilians to let law enforcement do their jobs.

“I am following the response to a reported aviation incident at DCA, and am in touch with airport officials as we try to learn more about what happened and why,” he wrote on X.

“This is obviously very worrying, but I urge the community to please let first responders do their jobs and save lives.”