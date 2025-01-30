Hunt for passengers after American Airlines plane collides with military helicopter at Washington DC airport

Flights in and out of Washington DC's Ronald Reagan Airport have been halted after an American Airlines plane thought to be carrying 60 people collided with a helicopter

Flights in and out of Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan Airport have been halted after an American Airlines plane thought to be carrying 60 people collided with a military black hawk helicopter.

Law enforcement confirmed the news around 9.30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, with the Federal Aviation Administration later providing additional information about the aircraft involved. There was no immediate news about victims, but searches are underway in earnest.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to conjoin in a fireball.

Law enforcement confirmed a collision had taken place between a passenger plane and a helicopter piloted by the U.S. army (AP)

The FAA said In a statement that the crash occurred after a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter – colloquially known as a black hawk – while on approach to the runway at Reagan around 9 p.m. local time, having come from Wichita, Kansas.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday night: “I have called over to my counterparts at the White House, and I can confirm that President Trump has been made aware of this situation.”

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation. American Airlines said on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide further information in due course.

A significant response from fire, EMS, and police, were reported at the scene of the incident in the Potomac River (AP)

An Associated Press source later confirmed that the helicopter was being piloted by the U.S. Army, with CNN reporting that the aircraft was carrying three members of the military but not VIPs.

The Independent has emailed the Army for confirmation and comment on the incident.

A significant response from fire, EMS, and police, were reported at the scene of the incident in the Potomac River.

Multiple helicopters, including those from the U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. military, were seen in attendance.

In audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash, obtained by AP, a controller is heard asking the helicopter, “PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight,” in reference to the passenger aircraft.

American Airlines said on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide further information in due course (AP)

“Tower did you see that?” another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision. The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from Reagan.

Following the incident Vice President JD Vance urged people to “say a prayer” for all those involved. “We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best,” he said.

Virginia Rep Don Beyer said the incident was “worrying” but urged civilians to let law enforcement do their jobs.

“I am following the response to a reported aviation incident at DCA, and am in touch with airport officials as we try to learn more about what happened and why,” he wrote on X.

“This is obviously very worrying, but I urge the community to please let first responders do their jobs and save lives.”