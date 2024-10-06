Flint water crisis whistleblower speaks out on Tijuana sewage in Imperial Beach
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, known for exposing lead contamination in Flint, Michigan, addresses the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis at a public health forum in Imperial Beach.
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, known for exposing lead contamination in Flint, Michigan, addresses the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis at a public health forum in Imperial Beach.
"Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.
Melania Trump has disclosed that her son Barron is not “autistic”—and claimed that he was bullied in person and online because Rosie O’Donnell tweeted the false claim.The former first lady addressed long-running claims that the youngest of Donald Trump’s five children may be on the autism spectrum in her new memoir, Melania, which is published on Tuesday. The Daily Beast has seen a copy of the 184-page book.The book frequently attacks critics of both Melania and her husband, rehashing many of th
CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked presidential historian Allan Lichtman about the October surprise and if it ever impacts his prediction for who will win the race for the White House.
Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t
The rapper remains behind bars
The house was built in 1967, and only one family had lived there before Katie Santry and her family moved in
Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’
A London, Ont., man., who posted a selfie online showing him with a dying man in a Windsor hospital last year has received two months of jail time. Bubba Pollock is an activist who's protested against drag queens and drag storytimes. He was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Friday for his actions against Britt Leroux and the Windsor woman's terminally ill father."I'm happy that he's gonna be held responsible," Leroux said outside court. "I'm fearful that he's not going to learn anything in jai
The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica
Grand Slam champions Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi share two children
Jennie Garth and Twilight star Peter Facinelli's youngest daughter turned 18 this week and the teen is the spitting image of her mom during her Beverly Hills 90210 days. See pictures here..
"I wish these two were our options because it was a very respectful debate, and I felt like they actually agreed on more things than was predicted."
New York magazine podcaster Kara Swisher has hit out at Donald Trump for failing to agree to another debate with his opponent Kamala Harris.She said Trump’s reluctance to do another debate is because he is scared of having a bad debate like the one he criticized President Joe Biden for.“This last week there’s been several appearances where his cognitive challenges are clear and so when he’s pushed in any way or when that debate happened with Kamala Harris, he has issues,” she said.Read more at T
CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sent a heartfelt message of support to his close friend Ayda Field after she shared devastating news. See details.
Gilbert explains why she and other members of the show’s cast stopped supporting the 50th anniversary fan events
Owen Sound Attack forward has received a two-game suspension for his actions in their game Friday night
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
The couple in Harris' ad debunked the claim. They said they are Pennsylvania farmers who previously voted for former President Donald Trump.