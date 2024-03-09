'Flippers won't be provided for flooded underpass'

The cheeky sign has been put in place above an underpass on New London Road, Chelmsford

A council has stressed it would not provide swimming equipment to residents who attempt to navigate a flooded underpass.

It followed a "cheeky" sign being installed by a prankster above an underpass on New London Road, Chelmsford.

Walking through the underground routes had often required wellington boots, councillor Marie Goldman said.

An Essex County Council spokesman said water was taking longer to drain due to excess rainfall.

Ms Goldman, Lib Dem councillor for Moulsham and Central ward, said "cheeky rascals" were to blame for the sign.

"We want people to be able to walk through Chelmsford and that's really difficult to do if they have to bring wellies every time," she added.

"It's really frustrating that our underpasses flood so regularly.

"They obviously aren't maintained to a high enough standard to prevent this from happening."

The councillor said a similar sign had been put in place at an underpass beneath Parkway.

'Misleading'

An Essex County Council spokesman said its highways teams carried out "thorough" inspections and drain cleaning across the county.

"We do not provide swimming equipment," he added.

The spokesman said high levels of rainfall had meant it was taking longer for water levels to drain.

"We would also ask members of the public to not put up false signage as it can mislead residents and cause confusion." he said.

