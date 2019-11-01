Flirtatious interaction between Jimmy Garoppolo, Erin Andrews sets Twitter ablaze

The San Francisco 49ers improved to a perfect 8-0 on Thursday night, which has Jimmy Garoppolo feeling great, baby.

After San Francisco's "Thursday Night Football" win over the Arizona Cardinals, Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews asked Garoppolo how it felt to still be undefeated — and the 27-year-old quarterback gave an answer that's garnered a lot of attention.

Baby, huh?

The use of the pet name — combined with a hurried "Happy Halloween" out of Garoppolo and a look back over his shoulder as he walked away — led many to believe the star quarterback was flirting with Andrews. It could have been inadvertent, or it could have been Garoppolo shooting his shot. Either way, Twitter users, as always, had plenty to say.

If Garoppolo was indeed shooting his shot at Andrews, he may want to tread carefully. The veteran sportscaster is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll, who won two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings. The two began dating in 2012 and were married in 2017 after a brief engagement.

Garoppolo's 49ers join the New England Patriots as the only 8-0 teams left in the league this season. They will next take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 11.